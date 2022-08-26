David Bowie is to be posthumously honored on London’s Music Walk of Fame. Bowie, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, will join other British music legends including Amy Winehouse, The Who, Soul2Soul and Madness by getting a stone inlaid into the pavement near Camden Town tube station in London. Bowie died in 2016. He would have celebrated his 75th birthday this year. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 15 followed by a private event with guests expected to include Bowie’s friends, fans and collaborators. The honor comes as Brett Morgen prepares to release “Moonage Daydream,” his Bowie-inspired “experiential, cinematic...

