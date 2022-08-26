ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

An LSU linebacker has entered the transfer portal

LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. Sampah was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Give me a ‘Caniac’ and ‘Geaux Tigers’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU begins the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The team had its usual Sunday off on Aug. 28 but five players put in some work away from the football field and it required them to put on a different type of headset.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tell the Truth Monday: No one knows what to expect from LSU

Ed Orgeron is gone, but Tell the Truth Monday lives on. It was Orgeron who instituted themes for each day during game weeks while he was the LSU head coach. Each week began with Tell the Truth Monday, which was designed to keep the Tigers on an even keel regardless of what had happened the previous Saturday. Orgeron and his staff made it a point to keep the players humble by truthfully pointing out shortcomings in victories, and prevent them from being discouraged by pointing out good stuff that happened even in defeat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

What started as a LSU class project now one of oldest man-made structures

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University (LSU) says new research shows that both LSU’s campus mounds are the oldest man-made structures in North America. “They started building at least one of them about 11,000 years ago,” stated LSU’s Department of Geology & Geophysics Professor Brooks Ellwood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Parent using app to track child after recent on-campus crime at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some parents say crime has gotten so bad on LSU’s campus that they’re now using tracking apps to make sure their child is safe. “It frightens me to death. Every night I check the Life360 to make sure he is somewhere safe,” said mother Kimberly Saliga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

