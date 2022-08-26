ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.

