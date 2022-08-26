Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Men, Get Your Mind Right
Being Black is truly a soulful, eye-opening, and enriching experience. But behind all the #BlackExcellence, #BlackGirlMagic, #BlackBoyJoy tags, TikToks, and beautifully shot images, there are often struggles that most don’t see because they’re blurred by social media filters. The last several years have been stressful for all of...
Could Drones Provide HIV Care in Hard-to-Reach Areas?
Could drones be the future of getting antiretroviral treatment and other medications to people in hard-to-reach areas?. Some scientists think so. At the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) last week in Montreal, two teams presented research testing the technology in Uganda and Guinea. These approach could potentially also help in the United States, especially in rural and Indigenous communities.
Herard Abraham, general who helped usher in Haiti’s democratic transition, is dead
Herard Abraham, the respected former army commander-in-chief who played a major role in ushering in Haiti’s first democratically elected president in 1990 only to be forced into retirement in a purge months later, has died, his family and Haiti’s government confirmed. He was 82. No official cause of...
Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
Four Pivotal Steps Needed to End AIDS in Children by 2030 [VIDEO]
Here’s a heartbreaking disparity in the AIDS response: Globally, only half (52%) of children living with HIV are on lifesaving meds, compared with 76% of adults. This means that nearly 1.2 million children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 have untreated HIV. To address this issue, several international AIDS organizations have joined a new effort to provide HIV care and treatment for children. Specifically, they launched the Global Alliance for Ending AIDS in Children by 2030.
“Twitter Therapist” Creates Safe Space for Black Community
Nicole Lewis, LCSW, who is known as the Twitter Therapist, is creating a safe space for Black people to discuss their mental health, which has long been considered taboo. A “retired perfectionist” who specializes in treating Black adults, Lewis started her own virtual private practice, Legacy Wellness Services, in 2020.
Meet the New CEO of PCAF, an HIV Service Provider in Washington State
PCAF, an HIV organization in Washington State, has introduced its new CEO. Ace Robinson, a global HIV strategist and health care quality leader, took over the foundation in July. He is the first Black queer man to serve in this position during PCAF’s 35 years. Robinson “brings leadership that...
Young People Living With HIV Face Higher Suicide Risk
Adolescents and young adults who acquired HIV at birth are more likely to attempt suicide than their HIV-negative peers, according to the first study dedicated to evaluating suicide risk among youth living with HIV. Those facing stigma and other hardships in life are even more likely to try to take their lives, researchers reported last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal.
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment
People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
How Black Tech Founders Are Changing Health Care
Patients of color want to feel understood by their doctors and health care providers, which is why Black entrepreneurs are stepping up to help individuals access culturally competent care. Culturally competent care simply means a patient’s unique heritage, values and beliefs are acknowledged during treatment. This can entail identifying health...
Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
African American Male Wellness Walk Encourages Regular Health Screenings
Last week, over a hundred people attended the National African American Male Wellness Walk in Louisville, Kentucky, which encourages Black men to get tested for preventable diseases. The event took place at the Norton Sports and Learning Center in Louisville and included a 5K walk around the center’s track followed...
Spirituality Among Black Adults Linked to Better Heart Health
New research has found that African-American adults who frequently participate in religious or spiritual activities may be more likely to have better cardiovascular health. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study is the first to investigate the correlation between religious beliefs and spirituality and the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 metrics—diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar levels and weight. (In June, these were revised to include sleep and renamed Life’s Essential 8.)
Kodak Black Gives Water to Help Haiti & Bhad Bhabie Helps Kids Pay For School | Billboard News
These rappers are giving back! Kodak Black helps give water to Haiti amid the gang violence and Bhad Bhabie is starting a charity to help kids pay for school.
A Sister’s Journey as an Organ Transplant Advocate
When Taayoo Murray’s brother was diagnosed with an incurable liver disease, she did all she could to advocate for his life-extending organ transplant. In 2016, Murray’s brother was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a liver disease that resulted from ulcerative colitis. The diagnosis is rare and incurable and without a liver transplant leads to liver failure. Murray’s uninsured brother’s health was deteriorating, and care options were limited due to high out-of-pocket costs and long waiting lists.
New Campaign Encourages African Americans and Latinos to Perform CPR
Latinas who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital have low survival rates despite improvements in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. In the United States, Latino and African Americans, two groups that have experienced longstanding structural racism and lack of access to education and health care, are at higher risk for cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting as well as worse survival outcomes. A study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation found that the higher proportion of Latino residents in a neighborhood, the lower the odds were of receiving bystander CPR and of surviving.
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.
