centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
nbc16.com
Detours in the City of Reedsport as crews work to repair water line on Alder Avenue
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Alder Avenue beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31. City officials say all residents on West Alder Place and East Alder Place who are on city water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
nbc16.com
Mom uses watch to track kindergartener son she says was left on bus
EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) — Just as a new school year begins, an Idaho mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
nbc16.com
Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
kcfmradio.com
Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum
A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
nbc16.com
Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care
SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
nbc16.com
Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford
Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Aug. 29
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon.
nbc16.com
ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
KTVL
Escaped horse leads to single vehicle crash in Roseburg
Douglas County, Ore. — A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Douglas County, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On August 27 at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road.
ijpr.org
Oregon school administrators worry families could be caught off guard by end of free meals for all students
During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of families in Oregon became used to students receiving free meals at school. A variety of federal waivers meant every student could receive free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic, but those expired on June 30. With many families now having to pay for meals,...
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest infection rates
Although it's not in the headlines as much as it was this time last year, due to 2021 Delta wave, COVID-19 is still infecting Oregonians amid the Omicron surge's subvariants.
nbc16.com
More firefighters from Oregon are headed to fight the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — When Governor Kate Brown declared a conflagration act on Saturday morning, it cleared the way for additional resources to help fight the Rum Creek fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office says that the Rum Creek Fire, burning in Josephine County, is threatening lives, structures,...
msn.com
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
nbc16.com
Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Josephine Counties due to Rum Creek Fire
Josephine and Curry Counties — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory from Sunday, August 28 to Wednesday, August 31, for Josephine County and parts of Curry County due to smoke from the Rum Creek Fire. The Oregon DEQ and partner agencies will continue to...
nbc16.com
PHOTOS: Virginia officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore in Virginia is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was...
nbc16.com
Government offices located in Douglas County will close in observance of Labor Day
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners are reminding citizens that government offices located in Douglas County will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those offices include:. Douglas County Justice Building. Douglas County Fairgrounds. Douglas County Museum. Douglas County...
