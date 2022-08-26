ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

KTVZ

Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
nbc16.com

Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
kcfmradio.com

Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum

A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
nbc16.com

Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care

SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
nbc16.com

Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford

Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Aug. 29

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon.
nbc16.com

ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers

EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
KTVL

Escaped horse leads to single vehicle crash in Roseburg

Douglas County, Ore. — A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Douglas County, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On August 27 at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road.
kqennewsradio.com

THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS

Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
nbc16.com

PHOTOS: Virginia officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore in Virginia is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

