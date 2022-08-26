ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WOMI Owensboro

Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding

Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Is Your Family in Need? There’s A Community Service Fair This Weekend [VIDEO]

Do you know an individual or family that is in need in our community? There's a Community Service Fair happening this weekend and we have all the details. Did you know that on a nightly basis in Owensboro there are over 300 homeless people? Of those 300 there are only enough beds to serve 150 give or take. Many were displaced during the pandemic and never able to recover. Not everyone that is struggling is in addiction or suffering from a mental health issue. Homelessness and poverty are not respecters of people.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Care Net Owensboro Offers No-Cost Women’s Healthcare and Pregnancy Services to Patients

The recent overturn of Roe V Wade by the Supreme Court has Care Net celebrating. Care Net is a pro-life pregnancy resource center. Vicki and Catherine, along with volunteers and staff are preparing to see more clients. Being a Christ-centered ministry, Care Net shares the love of Jesus with its clients. They sincerely care about their clients and are passionate about helping others.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Zoo Mourns Loss of Longtime Resident Jaguar Cuxtal

A longtime resident of Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo has passed away. Mesker Park shared the news with the community via their Facebook page. Mesker Park Zoo shared the news this morning of the passing of one of their jaguars. He was known by the zoo as Cuxtal. The big cat would have celebrated his nineteenth birthday this coming January. He had been in the care of Mesker Park Zoo since coming from another facility in 2008.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Vs. Indiana Catfish Tournament Who Will Win? Here’s How To Sign Up

Rumble on the River Catfish Tournament will be taking over the Ohio River in Owensboro this weekend and all the proceeds will benefit one local non-profit. Rumble on the River is a catfishing tournament pitting Kentucky against Indiana, being hosted by Rod Rippin' Catfish Trail. Who will come out as the winner? The director of Rod Rippin' Catfish Trail, Damian Clark, got together with Aaron Wheatly, director of Monsters on the Ohio and from the conversation a brand-new tournament emerged.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Can You Believe It? Only Two Weeks Left of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro

How time flies when you're having fun! The 26th Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro is winding down. Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left. And, before Friday After 5 wraps up the season with an absolutely epic 80s party starring The Motels, When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, they're welcoming some incredibly fun bands to celebrate the penultimate week of the FREE music festival.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

UPDATE: Philpot, Kentucky Forky Reunited with the Boy Who Lost Him

Here's an unexpected, but incredibly happy ending to a story I wrote about a couple of days ago. On Tuesday, I published a story about my friend Melody Hayden. She and her daughters found a random, abandoned "Forky" in the parking lot at the Dollar General in Philpot, Kentucky. Forky, by the way, is a beloved character from Toy Story 4.
PHILPOT, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN

We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 88th Aniversary with Gala and Online Auction

2022 marks a pretty special occasion for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) - this year is its 88th anniversary. What's so special about that? I mean, it's not 50, 75, 90, or 100 years - so why is 88 so special? Well, 88 just happens to be the same number of keys on a piano, and I dare say there would be no orchestra (or at least any music to play) without the piano.
EVANSVILLE, IN
