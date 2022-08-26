Read full article on original website
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
Kentucky Restaurant Serves Massively Delicious Pancakes Fit for a King
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
Friday After 5 Hosting a Totally Rad 80s Party in Downtown Owensboro
The 26th season of Friday After 5 is wrapping up this Friday night in downtown Owensboro with a totally tubular 80s party that will feature some iconic bands from decade. The night will be headlined by The Motels!. The Motels are best known for two hits they landed inside the...
Is Your Family in Need? There’s A Community Service Fair This Weekend [VIDEO]
Do you know an individual or family that is in need in our community? There's a Community Service Fair happening this weekend and we have all the details. Did you know that on a nightly basis in Owensboro there are over 300 homeless people? Of those 300 there are only enough beds to serve 150 give or take. Many were displaced during the pandemic and never able to recover. Not everyone that is struggling is in addiction or suffering from a mental health issue. Homelessness and poverty are not respecters of people.
Evansville Reptile and Exotic Show Slithering to Town in September
While lizards, snakes, and other exotic animals may not be everyone's idea of the perfect pet, for a lot of folks in the Tri-state, they actually are. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many people have an affinity for these creatures. Reputable Breeding Creates Beautiful Beasts.
Care Net Owensboro Offers No-Cost Women’s Healthcare and Pregnancy Services to Patients
The recent overturn of Roe V Wade by the Supreme Court has Care Net celebrating. Care Net is a pro-life pregnancy resource center. Vicki and Catherine, along with volunteers and staff are preparing to see more clients. Being a Christ-centered ministry, Care Net shares the love of Jesus with its clients. They sincerely care about their clients and are passionate about helping others.
Helping Neighbors! How to Support The Mission Center of Ohio County Kentucky
The Mission Center of Ohio County is a ministry that offers low-priced clothing for the needy. They also help those fleeing abusive situations, battling addiction, or getting out of rehab. They provide a network of support for those that need it the most. Here's how you can help in the mission.
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Indiana Zoo Mourns Loss of Longtime Resident Jaguar Cuxtal
A longtime resident of Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo has passed away. Mesker Park shared the news with the community via their Facebook page. Mesker Park Zoo shared the news this morning of the passing of one of their jaguars. He was known by the zoo as Cuxtal. The big cat would have celebrated his nineteenth birthday this coming January. He had been in the care of Mesker Park Zoo since coming from another facility in 2008.
Kentucky Vs. Indiana Catfish Tournament Who Will Win? Here’s How To Sign Up
Rumble on the River Catfish Tournament will be taking over the Ohio River in Owensboro this weekend and all the proceeds will benefit one local non-profit. Rumble on the River is a catfishing tournament pitting Kentucky against Indiana, being hosted by Rod Rippin' Catfish Trail. Who will come out as the winner? The director of Rod Rippin' Catfish Trail, Damian Clark, got together with Aaron Wheatly, director of Monsters on the Ohio and from the conversation a brand-new tournament emerged.
DONATE: Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s Big Red Battle Returns
Last year, the Daviess County High School Panthers won the inaugural Big Red Battle. This year, the Owensboro High School Red Devils want a rematch and they're about to get it. The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center just announced plans for the Big Red Battle II and it gets underway on Monday, August 29th!
Enjoy Some Time Outside with the Kids for Take A Kid Outdoors Day in Owensboro
Calling all families and kids this weekend the Daviess County Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a super fun event and everyone is invited. Being outdoors just does something for the soul. Especially with the weather the way it has been lately it is guaranteed to boost your mood but it does more than that.
Three-Dollar Movies at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT This Saturday
Have you, for whatever reason, been putting off seeing a big summer movie until, maybe, the crowds get a little thinner? Well, put those thoughts aside. I say that because the crowds will most definitely NOT be small this Saturday at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT. When you're only charging three dollars to see a first-run movie, you get big crowds.
Can You Believe It? Only Two Weeks Left of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
How time flies when you're having fun! The 26th Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro is winding down. Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left. And, before Friday After 5 wraps up the season with an absolutely epic 80s party starring The Motels, When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, they're welcoming some incredibly fun bands to celebrate the penultimate week of the FREE music festival.
The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Invites You to the 2022 Concert on the Lawn
An end-of-summer tradition is coming back to Owensboro this week. The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra and US Bank are teaming up for the 2022 Concert on the Lawn at Kentucky Wesleyan College. This year's event is going offer something for everyone in the family. The theme is Adventure Under the Stars and will feature some of Disney's most beloved music.
Henderson, KY Police Investigation Mass Shooting at Local Homeless Shelter
There is breaking news out of Henderson, KY this evening. At roughly 8pm CST, police were called to an area near Harbor House Christian Center at 804 Clay Street because of possible shots fired in what was described as an "active shooter" situation. According to officials, authorities are looking for...
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
UPDATE: Philpot, Kentucky Forky Reunited with the Boy Who Lost Him
Here's an unexpected, but incredibly happy ending to a story I wrote about a couple of days ago. On Tuesday, I published a story about my friend Melody Hayden. She and her daughters found a random, abandoned "Forky" in the parking lot at the Dollar General in Philpot, Kentucky. Forky, by the way, is a beloved character from Toy Story 4.
Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN
We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 88th Aniversary with Gala and Online Auction
2022 marks a pretty special occasion for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) - this year is its 88th anniversary. What's so special about that? I mean, it's not 50, 75, 90, or 100 years - so why is 88 so special? Well, 88 just happens to be the same number of keys on a piano, and I dare say there would be no orchestra (or at least any music to play) without the piano.
