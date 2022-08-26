Read full article on original website
Mass Shooters: A Systematic Psychiatric Study
A new study indicates there is an association, not a causal relationship, between mass shooting and undiagnosed, untreated psychiatric illness. Researchers found psychiatric illnesses including schizophrenia, mood disorders, delusional disorder, severe personality disorders and others. Individuals who suffer from psychiatric illness and get appropriate treatment are not any more violent...
