Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan receives extension through 2026-27
The Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to a three-year extension with coach Mike Sullivan on Tuesday that runs through the 2026-27 season.
NBC Sports
Winger who 'emerged out of nowhere' signs new deal with Flyers
Hayden Hodgson didn't have an NHL contract at this time last year and was not in Flyers training camp. He really wasn't on the radar of the Flyers. "Hayden Hodgson emerged out of nowhere," general manager Chuck Fletcher said May 3 at his end-of-the-season press conference. "I didn't even know who he was until October."
NBC Sports
Cassidy reacts to DeBrusk rescinding his Bruins trade request
The Boston Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6. About a month later, reports surfaced that winger Jake DeBrusk had rescinded his trade request. B's general manager Don Sweeney confirmed it July 6, just prior to the 2022 NHL Draft. Did Cassidy's departure cause DeBrusk to change his...
NBC Sports
Broncos to trade Malik Reed to Steelers
The Steelers are picking up an edge defender. Pittsburgh has traded for outside linebacker Malik Reed, according to agent Mike McCartney. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers will send the Broncos late draft-pick compensation. Reed entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He signed a $2.443...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Olympian Devon Allen released by Eagles in final NFL roster cuts
Two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in the final round of cuts ahead of the NFL season, according to multiple reports. Allen has until 12 p.m. ET Wednesday to clear waivers, after which the Eagles can put him on their practice squad. Allen was a...
NBC Sports
Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53
The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. • The Eagles' resident Olympian Devon Allen did not make the 53-man roster. The Eagles are waiving Allen, according to Heavy's Matt Lombardo. If he clears waivers, Allen would be a good candidate for the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Eagles waive QB Reid Sinnett
Quarterback Reid Sinnett has become a popular preseason presence, but he’ll end this preseason the same place he ended last preseason: On waivers. Sinnett has been waived by the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Last year Sinnett played well enough in the Dolphins’ preseason that there...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
NBC Sports
Vikings cut 2021 fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson
The Vikings will be parting ways with a member of their 2021 draft class on Tuesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will waive linebacker Janarius Robinson en route to setting their 53-man roster. Robinson could return to the practice squad, but if he moves on he...
NBC Sports
Eagles get creative, trade for starting defensive back
The Eagles finally addressed their safety problem. All summer we knew that Marcus Epps was one of their starters but the rest of that position remained up in the air. On Tuesday, they hopefully solved that problem by pulling off a trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. Here are...
NBC Sports
Report: Here's when Gallinari could return to Celtics after injury
The good news is that Danilo Gallinari's first season with the Boston Celtics doesn't appear to be lost. The bad news is that he likely won't be ready for Opening Night. The Celtics forward, who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Saturday while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifier, is expected to miss "at least two months" and should return to action in November, Sportando reported Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
NBC Sports
Bears waive three players
Chicago has announced a few moves as the team reduces its roster to 53 players. The Bears have waived receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin, and safety Jon Alexander. All three players joined Chicago as undrafted free agents in 2022. Additionally, the Bears waived offensive tackle Jean Delance on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Charvarius back at 49ers practice, wants to go by nickname
Charvarius Ward was back on the practice field with the 49ers on Sunday as they prepare for their 2022 NFL season opener on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and there’s one thing he wants everyone to know -- he prefers to go by his nickname of “Mooney.”
NFL・
NBC Sports
How the Eagles goofed building their safety corps
The Eagles are really scrambling for safety help. And it didn’t have to be this way. They signed Jaquiski Tartt then released him. They traded for Ugo Amadi then traded him. They converted Josiah Scott from slot to safety. They tried giving K’Von Wallace more responsibilities but that didn’t go so well. And no doubt now that final cuts are in and hundreds of players are hitting the open market, they’ll no doubt be scouring the waiver wire for help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles release Strong after mystifying preseason: report
You kept waiting and waiting and waiting for Carson Strong to get a chance. The Eagles on Monday released the strong-armed rookie quarterback after he threw just four passes in the entire preseason and barely got any practice reps in training camp. The news was first reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
NBC Sports
Candace Parker sets WNBA postseason record
Candace Parker added an absurd stat-line to her legendary resume on Sunday. Parker posted 19 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and four steals in Sunday's semi-final game against the Connecticut Sun.. She's the first player in WNBA playoff history to record 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.
NBC Sports
Eagles reportedly releasing veteran at shaky safety position
When the Eagles agreed to terms with veteran Jaquiski Tartt back in June, fans hoped it would shore up one of the shakiest positions on the team. It didn’t work like that. As the Eagles whittle their roster down to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, they are releasing Tartt, according to veteran NFL reporter Adam Caplan.
NBC Sports
After quiet summer does Strong regret signing with Eagles?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Standing in the visitors locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, 22-year-old Carson Strong made an admission about his summer. “Yeah, it didn’t go quite as I expected,” Strong said. On one hand, maybe we all had too high of expectations...
Comments / 0