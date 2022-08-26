The Eagles are really scrambling for safety help. And it didn’t have to be this way. They signed Jaquiski Tartt then released him. They traded for Ugo Amadi then traded him. They converted Josiah Scott from slot to safety. They tried giving K’Von Wallace more responsibilities but that didn’t go so well. And no doubt now that final cuts are in and hundreds of players are hitting the open market, they’ll no doubt be scouring the waiver wire for help.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO