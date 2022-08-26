ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of Mini Cooper that hit moped rider comes forward after downtown LA hit-and-run

 3 days ago

Police have located and impounded a Mini Cooper involved in a hit-and-run that left a moped rider with broken bones in downtown Los Angeles.

The owner of the blue 2006 Mini Cooper came forward to the LAPD's Central Station with his vehicle Thursday morning following publicity about the hit-and-run. The owner did not give a statement to police on advice of his attorney.

The vehicle was impounded and will be examined for evidence. The owner, a Los Angeles resident, has not been arrested at this point. The vehicle had front-end damage consistent with the collision.

Video of the hit-and-run shows a moped rider stopped at a light near Flower and Third streets on Aug. 14 around 12:35 a.m.

The Mini Cooper approaches the light fast and appears to slow down but not in time to avoid hitting the moped, sending the rider flying into the street.

Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA

A man is begging for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for hitting him with his car while he was riding his moped in downtown Los Angeles.

The victim, 30-year-old Miguel Velazquez, said he was riding home from work on his moped when he was hit from behind. He broke both wrists and injured his tailbone when he landed and won't be able to work at his restaurant job for a while.

"He made eye contact with me and decided that I wasn't good enough to stop and help," Velasquez told Eyewitness News. "Honestly, I don't want any negative outcome, but I want him to take accountability for what he did to me."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Velazquez. The page says he moved to Los Angeles from Chicago only two months ago and does not yet qualify for health insurance or state disability payments.

Byron's Design Studio
3d ago

If the driver were smart they would have let a friend turn them in to police so they could get the $25k reward leading to the drivers arrest. 😁💡

