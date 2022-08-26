ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora police investigating East Side shooting

By Megan Jones, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Aurora police are investigating a shooting Friday morning on the city’s East Side, officials said.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Howell Place for a report of a gunshot victim around 11 a.m., police said in a Twitter post.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

East Aurora High School and Gates Elementary School were put on a “secure and teach” protocol as a precautionary measure while police were en route to the scene.

Upon arrival, there was no immediate threat to the schools and the measure was lifted, officials said.

