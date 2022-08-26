ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego opens two dog parks in time for International Dog Day

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17emnz_0hWlGTxO00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks.

The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Additionally, as part of the Memorial dog park opening, the San Diego Humane Society will be onsite with its Mobile Veterinary Clinic every month to offer pet health services and provide related resources by appointment. Visit www.sdhumane.org/services/community-veterinary-program/ for more information and to make an appointment.

The North Park off-leash area, located near the corner of Howard Avenue and Idaho Street, also includes separate fencing for large and small dogs, trees for shade, doggie bag dispensers, and space for dogs to run and exercise. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

San Diego is working with other municipalities in the county to identify and promote off-leash dog areas available. For a map of all the county's dog parks and off-leash areas, visit www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/leash-free-county-dog-park-map.pdf.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON

August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley. San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
NBC San Diego

Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society

Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Dog Day#Pet Owner#Dog Services
coolsandiegosights.com

The Gingerbread Man runs in Chula Vista!

The Gingerbread Man emerged from a hot oven and arrived in Chula Vista today, thinking he could easily outrun families and kids attending Arts in the Park. But, alas, the famous little cookie met his fate. The story of The Gingerbread Man was acted out, to the delight of the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!

I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program

“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Symphony Science

'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino

'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino. SAN DIEGO (August 22, 2022)—A male Southern White Rhino baby stands with its mother after playing in the Mud Wallows in Nikita Khan's rhino rehabilitation facility at San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The San Diego Zoo revealed Welcome to Home in a post on Monday on social media, which included a video of a young southern white rhino running through its enclosure and rolling through Mud as it seeks to stay more relaxed from California's heat. Wildlife care specialists at the facility said the baby was healthy, confident, and energetic, according to a statement by the San Diego Zoo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego

If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
SAN DIEGO, CA
johnnyjet.com

Hotel Review: The Beach Bungalow at the Del Mar Beach Hotel

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. A big thanks to the Del Mar Beach Hotel for hosting our stay so we could provide this detailed review of our experience. The amazing thing about living...
DEL MAR, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy