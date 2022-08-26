ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Man sentenced nearly 9 years for dragging El Cajon police officer with SUV

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIFJo_0hWlGS4f00

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in state prison.

David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for dragging Officer Nick Cirello along West Washington Avenue on Dec. 14, 2020. His co-defendant, 29-year-old Keani Flores, awaits trial.

Cirello initially responded to the scene because the defendants were asleep in the SUV, which was parked in a resident's driveway.

Pangilinan was charged with speeding away while Cirello was speaking with the defendants. Flores is accused of removing Cirello's hands from the SUV's windowsill, causing him to fall from the vehicle.

Deputy District Attorney Clayton Carr said that after fleeing the scene in El Cajon, Pangilinan later fled from police in a car chase in Fresno, and was able to get away.

Flores was arrested about a week after the El Cajon incident in the Madera County city of Oakhurst.

Pangilinan was at large for nearly a month until he was arrested at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles County.

According to the prosecutor, Cirello is back at work, but is still dealing with the impact of the injuries he sustained, including a traumatic brain injury and broken bones, which left him hospitalized for nearly a week.

Cirello did not attend Pangilinan's sentencing, but Carr relayed that Cirello said he's back to performing his usual duties, but is now dealing with pain as a result of what happened.

Pangilinan's defense attorney, Patrick Kline, sought a six-year prison term, arguing his client had a minimal, nonviolent criminal history. He also noted Pangilinan was trying to flee the scene, rather than attempting to strike or run over the officer with his vehicle.

Kline said that in that moment, he "made a terrible decision, one that he regrets to this day and will regret for the rest of his life."

Pangilinan made a statement in court, in which he apologized to "the officer I harmed in the commission of my crime. I am truly and deeply sorry for the pain I caused you physically and the emotional distress which I put your family through. I hope you can accept my apology."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
City
Oakhurst, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Victim of Fatal Spring Valley Shooting Identified as Jorkim Rose, 32

Authorities Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant two weeks ago in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found Jorkim Rose, 32, mortally wounded at the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive in Spring Valley about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County

San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police#Suv#Traumatic Brain Injury#Violent Crime
northcountydailystar.com

Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Standoff

At 10:45 am on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to a home on the 100 Block of Ely Street regarding a domestic violence incident. While responding officers were notified that there were several residents including children in the home and the suspect was armed with a knife. As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect exited the house with a knife and walked toward the officers. When officers made attempts to safely detain the suspect, he attempted to run back into the residence, where the victims were believed to be. Officers deployed bean bag rounds to divert the suspect from the residence. The suspect ran and hid in a garage area that has no connecting doors to the interior of the residence. Officers used this opportunity to immediately enter the residence and ensure all victims were removed from the area and brought to safety.
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Atlas Obscura

San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit

Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Wrapped body found along north county roadway identified

Escondido, CA–A wrapped body of a man found along a roadway has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said. The body has been identified as 27-year-old Martin Armenta. There were no signs of trauma, and his cause of death is still under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy