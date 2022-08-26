ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Sanford man $100,000 richer after snagging lucky ticket in Pittsboro

By Ashley Anderson
 4 days ago

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A $30 investment in a scratch-off ticket turned into a near-unbelievable return for Juan Jauregui of Sanford.

Jauregui bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Refuel on Lifestyle Place in Pittsboro.

He made his collection of winnings on Friday at lottery headquarters, taking home $71,019 after taxes were withheld.

The same game has four $5 million prizes and 11 $100,000 prizes left to be claimed in the NC Education Lottery.

