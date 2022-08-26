ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West

One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
BELLEVUE, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll

With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Moderate rain slows Omaha commute

OMAHA, Neb. — A band of moderate rain moving through the Omaha metro slowed the early commute for drivers across the city. There was enough rain to cause ponding in low-lying areas and along the curbs along Dodge Street and other intersections. Some penny-sized hail was reported. Several minor...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

The good, the beautiful and the ugly of Omaha Fashion Week 2022

It’s another balmy night in Omaha, but glamorous Nebraska socialites barely notice the sweat trickling down the back of their necks as they stare up at the expansive catwalk stationed in the middle of the Omaha Design Center. Electronica beats begin to pour from the speakers as models strut out, showing off various stunning garments. Patrons sit back and fan their faces with programs as another season of Omaha Fashion Week begins under twinkling chandeliers.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hansen on his way in world record attempt

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest

OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
VALLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pumpkin grower paddles the river to set world's record

NEBRASKA CITY – There were cheers, tears, swollen knees and a giant pumpkin named Berta on Duane Hansen’s world-record-setting journey down the Missouri River Saturday. Tears from his daughter Morgan Buchholz. Buchholz: “I’m so proud of my dad … He has always said that you can do anything...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'

After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
LINCOLN, NE
milb.com

Chased Away: SWB and Omaha rained out Saturday

PAPILLION, NE (August 27, 2022) – The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Omaha Storm Chasers, scheduled for Saturday evening at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, was postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Storm Chasers will play a doubleheader on Sunday to conclude their only series this season.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress

A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene. After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

3-vehicle crash causes delays in North Omaha Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A three-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday morning near 78th Street and Military Avenue. The KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam network captured video of multiple cruisers at the scene around 6:30 a.m. One vehicle had front-end damage, another had rear-end damage. Omaha police diverted traffic while they worked...
OMAHA, NE

