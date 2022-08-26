Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
abc27.com
Three arrested in York County armed robbery
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
WGAL
One person wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
iheart.com
Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster
>Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the south-central part of the city. A man was shot Monday afternoon near South Ann and Green Streets in what authorities say was a targeted shooting. The male victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-critical injuries.
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
Blood found on roadway in Cumberland County being investigated: police
Police in Silver Spring Township are asking for the public’s help in investigating a large amount of blood, most likely human, discovered Saturday morning. According to police, a large amount of blood in the roadway and adjacent grass was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Saturday along Ashburg Drive, a suburban street located just west of Cumberland Valley High School.
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
abc27.com
Juveniles found to be in possession of three stolen guns in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, juveniles were found to be in possession of three stolen handguns. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile was stopped for a tail light violation. The juvenile driver of the vehicle failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer’s vehicle to the exit of the parking lot. After the juvenile backed out of the parking lot, they intentionally rammed the police cruiser a second time. The juvenile began driving backward down Manor Street, and the officer pushed the juvenile’s vehicle onto the sidewalk ending the pursuit.
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river
READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Arrest warrants, unlawfully owning a vicious exotic animal as a pet, harassment
Retail Theft – Police cited a 44-year-old South Lebanon Township man with retail theft after investigation into an incident that occurred at 4:10 p.m. May 24 on the 800 block of South 12th Street. He is accused of stealing merchandise worth $134.96. Public Drunkenness – Police cited a 44-year-old...
msn.com
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in the video are seen using fireworks...
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking
A Harrisburg restaurant owner was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.
abc27.com
Manheim Township mosquito truck spray to commence on August 31
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a scheduled truck-mounted spray to help control mosquito populations in Manheim Township August 31. This spray will take place around sunset at 8 p.m. Residential and recreational areas in and around Spottswood Lane, Shaub Road, Meadow Lane, Lititz Pike, Buch Avenue,...
Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg
Harrisburg police are seeking information about a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the downtown area. According to police, they were informed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man who arrived at an area hospital seeking care for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man informed police he was shot in...
