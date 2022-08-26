ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swatara Township, PA

Three arrested in York County armed robbery

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
One person wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster

>Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the south-central part of the city. A man was shot Monday afternoon near South Ann and Green Streets in what authorities say was a targeted shooting. The male victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-critical injuries.
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
Juveniles found to be in possession of three stolen guns in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, juveniles were found to be in possession of three stolen handguns. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile was stopped for a tail light violation. The juvenile driver of the vehicle failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer’s vehicle to the exit of the parking lot. After the juvenile backed out of the parking lot, they intentionally rammed the police cruiser a second time. The juvenile began driving backward down Manor Street, and the officer pushed the juvenile’s vehicle onto the sidewalk ending the pursuit.
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river

READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
Manheim Township mosquito truck spray to commence on August 31

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a scheduled truck-mounted spray to help control mosquito populations in Manheim Township August 31. This spray will take place around sunset at 8 p.m. Residential and recreational areas in and around Spottswood Lane, Shaub Road, Meadow Lane, Lititz Pike, Buch Avenue,...
Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg

Harrisburg police are seeking information about a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the downtown area. According to police, they were informed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man who arrived at an area hospital seeking care for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man informed police he was shot in...
