ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Community invited to attend service for unclaimed veteran

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvAJH_0hWlFvRP00

The public is invited to attend the committal service and interment for unclaimed veteran, USAF Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman.

Kaufman will be laid to rest on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

"We are requesting the public to be in attendance to honor this Veteran and his service to this country," said a spokesperson for the Pikes Peak and Fort Lyon National Cemeteries.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak State College offering free healthcare programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak State College, formerly Pikes Peak Community College, is now offering several free medical programs, thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative.  Created with federal funds directed by the Colorado Legislature, Care Forward aims to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs' Labor Day Lift Off could attract hundreds of thousands

Imagine a life devoted to floating in the sky up to 300 days every year. Cruising air currents and managing whatever sort of weather Mother Nature can dream up. That’s the life of Troy Bradley, who’s been flying and riding in hot air balloons for decades. The Albuquerque, N.M., resident spends his summers working for Rainbow Ryders in Colorado Springs, fulfilling the hot-air balloon dreams of many a resident and tourist. He learned his love of the giant flying contraptions from his grandparents, some of the first balloonists in Colorado, who toted him along to the city’s original Labor Day weekend balloon festivals.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Cemeteries#Usaf#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
KRDO News Channel 13

Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs

Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs. Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Colorado Springs from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs first to get faster internet speeds

COLORADO SPRINGS — Comcast announced that Colorado Springs is the first community in the state to have increased internet speeds throughout most of the city. The company introduced faster download speeds of up to 2 Gbps over already existing connections as well as faster upload speeds that are ten times quicker than current levels, according […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
PUEBLO, CO
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy