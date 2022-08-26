Community invited to attend service for unclaimed veteran
The public is invited to attend the committal service and interment for unclaimed veteran, USAF Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman.
Kaufman will be laid to rest on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
"We are requesting the public to be in attendance to honor this Veteran and his service to this country," said a spokesperson for the Pikes Peak and Fort Lyon National Cemeteries.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.
Comments / 2