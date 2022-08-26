Read full article on original website
Related
kentcityathletics.com
Varsity volleyball finishes day 1-2-1 against tough competition
The varsity volleyball team traveled to Reed City on Saturday to play in a 12 team tournament. The Lady Eagles faced tough competition and played hard all day long. They started out their morning against Petoskey and had a hard fought battle to start off the day. After starting off the first set down 2-10 they would come storming back to win the first set 25-19. The second set was another tight set with the Eagles falling short 21-25. The second match of the day would be against a much taller Lansing Catholic team who had two middles that would give the Eagles trouble at the net and on defense. The first set Lansing Catholic took control and won 25-12. The Eagles fought back and made some adjustments in the second set but lost 20-25. The final match in pool play was against Shepherd and the Lady Eagles would take control of the match winning 25-12 and 25-13. The Eagles would find themselves earning the 6 seed out of the 12 teams and would have to face off again with Lansing Catholic who earned the 3rd seed. This match was a very intense and exciting match with many great plays made. One great save was made by Susan Rau who had no fear of the wall in front of her and reached out to make the save and pushed off the wall making it look like she was climbing the wall. These ladies showed lots of improvement throughout the day and showed Lansing Catholic a new team. Even though the Lady Eagles would fall short it was a very close match 22-25 and 23-25.
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
WILX-TV
Ionia Public Schools announce half-day for Monday
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A half-day was announced for students heading to their first day of the school year at Ionia Public Schools. The district announced on a Facebook post Sunday that they had been monitoring classroom temperatures over the weekend. According to school officials, classroom temperatures exceeded 95 degrees creating a safety concern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
airlinegeeks.com
SkyWest/United Express Looses Another City
Back in the Spring of 2022 SkyWest, under the United Express brand, requested to terminate 31 Essential Air Services (EAS) communities. In some of these communities, SkyWest has already left and new carriers have come in, like the community of Alamosa in Colorado. While some cities still have SkyWest but have had a new carrier selected like the Eau Claire, Wis. contract was selected in July 2022 but the service on the new carrier Sun Country doesn’t begin until Dec. 1, 2022.
WNEM
“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports. Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage. Please...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
West Ottawa Public Schools welcome back former student as new principal
West Ottawa Public Schools announced Friday that the district named Tung Nguyen the new principal of West Ottawa Virtual Academy.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
whtc.com
Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Consumers Energy prepares for potentially hazardous storms on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact the lakeshore, Grand Rapids, and the areas south of I-96 starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these strong thunderstorms may include heavy rain and winds up to 65 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards. The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm since it appeared in the forecast and is ready to respond. Crews are being pre-staged in areas where we expect the greatest damage and are preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
Teen pinned in vehicle, seriously injured in collision with tree
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Hudsonville teen was seriously injured Sunday, Aug. 28, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Quincy Street in Ottawa County’s Park Township, sheriff’s deputies said. The 17-year-old was...
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?
Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
WWMT
Man hospitalized after crashing boat into a pier
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland man is seriously injured after crashing his boat into the Holland south pier Saturday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The 25-foot Monterey boat was headed north on Lake Michigan when the 43-year-old driver turned...
Rude customers push Eastown restaurant to close early
A popular Eastown restaurant says had to close early Sunday when unruly customers made rude remarks.
Newaygo police chase ends in fatal crash
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has died after a shots fired incident turned into a fatal police chase, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says. Police were sent to a home in Wilcox Township on a report of a shots fired complaint Monday. The suspect's car was described as a red Dodge Charger.
Comments / 0