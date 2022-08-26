The varsity volleyball team traveled to Reed City on Saturday to play in a 12 team tournament. The Lady Eagles faced tough competition and played hard all day long. They started out their morning against Petoskey and had a hard fought battle to start off the day. After starting off the first set down 2-10 they would come storming back to win the first set 25-19. The second set was another tight set with the Eagles falling short 21-25. The second match of the day would be against a much taller Lansing Catholic team who had two middles that would give the Eagles trouble at the net and on defense. The first set Lansing Catholic took control and won 25-12. The Eagles fought back and made some adjustments in the second set but lost 20-25. The final match in pool play was against Shepherd and the Lady Eagles would take control of the match winning 25-12 and 25-13. The Eagles would find themselves earning the 6 seed out of the 12 teams and would have to face off again with Lansing Catholic who earned the 3rd seed. This match was a very intense and exciting match with many great plays made. One great save was made by Susan Rau who had no fear of the wall in front of her and reached out to make the save and pushed off the wall making it look like she was climbing the wall. These ladies showed lots of improvement throughout the day and showed Lansing Catholic a new team. Even though the Lady Eagles would fall short it was a very close match 22-25 and 23-25.

