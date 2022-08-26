Read full article on original website
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
Two men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two men have been taken into custody and Central Dauphin School District was placed on lockdown for a time period on Tuesday morning, State Police say. According to Trooper Megan Frazer, on Aug. 30 there was a police incident on Interstate 81 around mile marker 74.5 in West Hanover Township.
Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river
READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
Pennsylvania State Trooper justified in fatal Lebanon County shooting: DA
An investigation by the Lebanon County district attorney's office into a November 2021 incident in which a Pennsylvania State Police trooper fatally shot a man accused of violating a protection from abuse order has ruled that the trooper's uses of force were justified.
Blood found on roadway in Cumberland County being investigated: police
Police in Silver Spring Township are asking for the public’s help in investigating a large amount of blood, most likely human, discovered Saturday morning. According to police, a large amount of blood in the roadway and adjacent grass was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Saturday along Ashburg Drive, a suburban street located just west of Cumberland Valley High School.
Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
Harrisburg police investigate fatal Friday night crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a crash that took place Friday night at South Cameron and Shanois Streets that left two people dead. At around 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from various injuries, including, Washington Collier, 67, of Harrisburg, who was declared dead at the scene.
Family, classmates devastated by homicide of Luzerne County teen
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The shooting death of a teenage girl over the weekend in Luzerne County is being called a case of criminal homicide. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, is locked up on charges including criminal homicide. He's accused of killing a 17-year-old girl early Saturday morning at her home outside Hazleton.
N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead
A New Jersey man who went missing during a family camping trip in Pennsylvania was found dead near the area where he disappeared from. Last Sunday, Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was reported missing after his family woke up at their campsite in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, and could not find him around 10:24 a.m. local time, Pennsylvania State Police told Patch and NJ1015.com.
Pennsylvania man accused of strangling woman during road rage incident in Wildwood, police say
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man turned himself in after police say he strangled a woman during a road rage incident in Wildwood earlier this month. Authorities say on Aug. 20, 49-year-old Christopher Krier was driving erratically and tailgating another vehicle near the area of 13th and New Jersey avenues.
Man who died in tractor trailer crash outside Newville identified
State Police have released the name of a man who died in a vehicle crash outside Newville. The Cumberland County Coroner pronounced Ronald Peterson, 56, of Jefferson, Indiana, deceased at the scene of the crash on Brandy Run Road at 9 a.m. Friday. Peterson drove a white 2021 Peterbilt Truck...
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash
A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known
We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
