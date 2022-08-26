ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
msn.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river

READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
HARRISBURG, PA
#Plane Crash#Air Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#Lnp Lancasteronline
FOX 43

Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigate fatal Friday night crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a crash that took place Friday night at South Cameron and Shanois Streets that left two people dead. At around 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from various injuries, including, Washington Collier, 67, of Harrisburg, who was declared dead at the scene.
HARRISBURG, PA
People

N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead

A New Jersey man who went missing during a family camping trip in Pennsylvania was found dead near the area where he disappeared from. Last Sunday, Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was reported missing after his family woke up at their campsite in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, and could not find him around 10:24 a.m. local time, Pennsylvania State Police told Patch and NJ1015.com.
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
butlerradio.com

Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known

We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
KARNS CITY, PA
