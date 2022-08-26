ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 20

Brenda Burkman
3d ago

So sad . A lot of Amish children are dead because the parents just don't watch there children . I never hear about any of them ever going to jail . They should go to jail they deserve it

Reply(1)
4
Linda Alonzo
3d ago

so many saftey precautions for non amish must be met legally. its time the amish are made to follow the same rules

Reply
5
Related
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Nlcrpd
FOX 43

York County fire leaves 6 displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
msn.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Close friend of York County stabbing victim speaks out

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It’s a call that no friend ever wants to receive. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon woke up to a phone call from a friend Tuesday morning at about 2:30 A.M. She said it’s unusual for her to get a call at that time and, immediately, she knew something was wrong.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river

READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
READING, PA
Cape Gazette

Man, 34, dies after swimming at state park

A man, 34, died Aug. 26 after swimming at Cape Henlopen State Park. Police were called at 3:20 p.m. for a medical assist with CPR in progress, said Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police. When police arrived, he said, they learned a Doylestown, Pa., man had collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigate fatal Friday night crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a crash that took place Friday night at South Cameron and Shanois Streets that left two people dead. At around 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from various injuries, including, Washington Collier, 67, of Harrisburg, who was declared dead at the scene.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Thomasville Commons trailer park without water

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
THOMASVILLE, PA
sauconsource.com

Man’s Washing Machine Damaged in Richlandtown Burglary: Police

A number of items in a Richlandtown borough home were damaged in what police describe as a burglary, although nothing was taken from the home, police said Monday. According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, someone entered a 40-year-old man’s home on N. Linda Court on Aug. 20, while he was away from home.
RICHLANDTOWN, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy