Brenda Burkman
3d ago
So sad . A lot of Amish children are dead because the parents just don't watch there children . I never hear about any of them ever going to jail . They should go to jail they deserve it
Linda Alonzo
3d ago
so many saftey precautions for non amish must be met legally. its time the amish are made to follow the same rules
FOX 43
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD
Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said. An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.
Two men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two men have been taken into custody and Central Dauphin School District was placed on lockdown for a time period on Tuesday morning, State Police say. According to Trooper Megan Frazer, on Aug. 30 there was a police incident on Interstate 81 around mile marker 74.5 in West Hanover Township.
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
Caregiver at Cumberland County senior living facility accused of stealing resident's debit card
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases. Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case,...
Harford County deputy injured in crash in Joppa
A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital following a crash in Joppa Monday afternoon.
York County fire leaves 6 displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
fox29.com
13 elementary school students taken to hospital after minor bus crash in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - More than a dozen Pennsylvania elementary school students were sent to the hospital when their bus was rear-ended on Monday. Officials from the Chester Upland School District said the bus was carrying students from Toby Farms Elementary School when it was involved in a crash around 3:45 p.m.
msn.com
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
abc27.com
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
local21news.com
Close friend of York County stabbing victim speaks out
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It’s a call that no friend ever wants to receive. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon woke up to a phone call from a friend Tuesday morning at about 2:30 A.M. She said it’s unusual for her to get a call at that time and, immediately, she knew something was wrong.
Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking
A Harrisburg restaurant owner was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.
WFMZ-TV Online
Autopsy reveals new details about body found in river
READING, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out more about a body found in the Schuylkill River in Union Township last week. "It was on an island; troopers had to actually wade out, the water was up approximately to their knees," said Tpr. Ethan Brownback, Pennsylvania State Police.
Man who died in tractor trailer crash outside Newville identified
State Police have released the name of a man who died in a vehicle crash outside Newville. The Cumberland County Coroner pronounced Ronald Peterson, 56, of Jefferson, Indiana, deceased at the scene of the crash on Brandy Run Road at 9 a.m. Friday. Peterson drove a white 2021 Peterbilt Truck...
Cape Gazette
Man, 34, dies after swimming at state park
A man, 34, died Aug. 26 after swimming at Cape Henlopen State Park. Police were called at 3:20 p.m. for a medical assist with CPR in progress, said Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police. When police arrived, he said, they learned a Doylestown, Pa., man had collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean.
Harrisburg police investigate fatal Friday night crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a crash that took place Friday night at South Cameron and Shanois Streets that left two people dead. At around 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from various injuries, including, Washington Collier, 67, of Harrisburg, who was declared dead at the scene.
WGAL
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
sauconsource.com
Man’s Washing Machine Damaged in Richlandtown Burglary: Police
A number of items in a Richlandtown borough home were damaged in what police describe as a burglary, although nothing was taken from the home, police said Monday. According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, someone entered a 40-year-old man’s home on N. Linda Court on Aug. 20, while he was away from home.
