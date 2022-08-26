A man died by suicide and an officer was injured in an accidental shooting after a foot chase, police say

After a foot pursuit and an exchange of gunfire with police, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man died by suicide and an officer was injured in an accidental shooting that followed, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Friday.

The incident unfolded at about noon Friday in the area of North 11th Street and West Keefe Avenue, near the Arlington Heights and Borchert Field neighborhoods.

Norman said officers were in the area searching for a man wanted for violating a domestic violence-related restraining order. When they encountered the man, he fled on foot and fired shots at police. One officer returned fire, but nobody was struck, Norman said.

As the pursuit continued, the man again fired shots at police, but this time no officer returned fire, Norman said. The man then fled into a backyard on the 3500 block of North 11th Street and died by suicide.

Norman said officers then “stabilized the suspect with a tactical ballistic shield when the suspect’s firearm inadvertently discharged, subsequently striking an officer nearby.”

He did not go into more detail than that, saying investigators are still “trying to figure out how that all occurred while the suspect was being stabilized.”

The injured officer is 36 years old with more than five years of experience. Norman said he was hospitalized and is in good spirits.

Hours after the incident, Sgt. Efrain Cornejo, a spokesperson for the department, said the work status of the officers involved had not changed as investigators were still piecing together what happened. The investigation is being led by the department’s homicide unit.

Norman did not say how many officers were involved in the search and pursuit of the man, nor how many gunshots were fired. But he indicated the department’s tactical enforcement unit and other resources were used because of the man’s record of domestic violence.

“There were a number of resources being deployed,” he said. “Again this was a dangerous situation.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

