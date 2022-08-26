ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

A man died by suicide and an officer was injured in an accidental shooting after a foot chase, police say

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kuc07_0hWlEKBf00

After a foot pursuit and an exchange of gunfire with police, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man died by suicide and an officer was injured in an accidental shooting that followed, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Friday.

The incident unfolded at about noon Friday in the area of North 11th Street and West Keefe Avenue, near the Arlington Heights and Borchert Field neighborhoods.

Norman said officers were in the area searching for a man wanted for violating a domestic violence-related restraining order. When they encountered the man, he fled on foot and fired shots at police. One officer returned fire, but nobody was struck, Norman said.

As the pursuit continued, the man again fired shots at police, but this time no officer returned fire, Norman said. The man then fled into a backyard on the 3500 block of North 11th Street and died by suicide.

Norman said officers then “stabilized the suspect with a tactical ballistic shield when the suspect’s firearm inadvertently discharged, subsequently striking an officer nearby.”

He did not go into more detail than that, saying investigators are still “trying to figure out how that all occurred while the suspect was being stabilized.”

The injured officer is 36 years old with more than five years of experience. Norman said he was hospitalized and is in good spirits.

Hours after the incident, Sgt. Efrain Cornejo, a spokesperson for the department, said the work status of the officers involved had not changed as investigators were still piecing together what happened. The investigation is being led by the department’s homicide unit.

Norman did not say how many officers were involved in the search and pursuit of the man, nor how many gunshots were fired. But he indicated the department’s tactical enforcement unit and other resources were used because of the man’s record of domestic violence.

“There were a number of resources being deployed,” he said. “Again this was a dangerous situation.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A man died by suicide and an officer was injured in an accidental shooting after a foot chase, police say

Comments / 3

stuck in Milwaukee
3d ago

Nice start to a Friday evening. not too disappointing. The news is exactly what I thought it would be. Happy weekend everybody. stay safe

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase charged

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Milwaukee, Wis. man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after a high-speed chase is charged. Court records show 22-year-old Me L. Htoo is facing the charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
actionnews5.com

Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others. Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering. “I’m not fine, but I’m...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument

MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nathanael Benton 80 years in prison, Delafield officer shooting

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Nathanael Benton, convicted in June for shooting two police officers in Delafield in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Benton is already serving 50 years for an attempted homicide inside the Waukesha County Jail. Benton tried to kill an inmate with a shank made from a sharpened toothbrush. A jury found him guilty in that case.
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee Police Officer shot in leg following foot chase; suspect dead

MILWAUKEE- A Milwaukee Police Officer is recovering after being inadvertently shot following a foot chase on the city’s north side. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says officers encountered a man who was wanted for domestic abuse when the suspect began to flee. Shots were fired at officers, who then returned fire, but nobody was hurt. Norman says officers were led to the backyard of a home near 11th and Keefe at which point the suspect turned the gun towards his head and shot himself. When officers approached the suspect, the firearm went off and an officer nearby was struck in the leg. It’s currently unclear, Norman said, if the suspect was dead at the time his weapon went off. The suspect has since passed away.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy