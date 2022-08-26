Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
'Walk the Falls': Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative teams with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area & Aquarium of Niagara for annual event
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative is putting on its annual event, “Walk the Falls,” starting at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West. This year, it is partnering with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Aquarium of Niagara to make the walk as interactive and eventful as possible.
Former Shea's President Patrick Fagan honored for Lifetime Achievement at annual gala
Shea’s Performing Arts Center presented former President and CEO Patrick Fagan with the Michael Shea Lifetime Legacy Award at its annual gala. Additionally, Mayor Byron Brown presented Patrick with a proclamation declaring Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, as Patrick Fagan Day in the City of Buffalo. The Michael Shea Lifetime...
Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade￼
Festival season is still in high gear. As the summer winds dow, one festival/parade to look forward to is Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade. The multi-cultural event takes place on Saturday, September 10 at Niagara Square. This year marks the 84th year that the festival/parade that honors...
Vendors share challenges of rising costs at Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The 21st annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts kicked off today. It’s an opportunity for local artists to sell and show off their work. And just like many other industries in the post-pandemic, the price to do what they love has gone up. After two...
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk is Sept. 10
Join the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara on its 24th Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fourth and Ridge streets. Organizers stated, “We will be walking in the Lewiston Peach Festival parade, which begins at 11 a.m.”. The Discover Niagara...
Reinstein Woods to hold annual Fall Festival Sept. 17
22nd annual #RWFallFest welcomes all to celebrate fall season. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the 22nd annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Visitors can spend the day enjoying nature activities, exhibits, live animals and music. The festival is free and open to the public.
Take A Look: Photos From The Johnnie B Wiley Back Giveaway & Sperry Park
Check out the pics from the Johnnie B Wiley Backback Giveaway and 31st Annual Sperry University Day. Many organizations came together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. They gave away 2,000 bags. Mayor Brown showed up.
'Lewiston Jeopardy' teams preparing (or not) for an epic battle of wits
This year’s “Lewiston Jeopardy” team captains practiced their buzzer skills recently in a show of support for the Historical Association of Lewiston. The popular “beer and pizza night” tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St.
3-day Funk Fest returns to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Funk Fest returned Friday night. The music festival honors the musical legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James, and all weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing along with Rick James tribute bands. There will also be plenty of vendors, live...
'Coleus and Creatures' exhibit brings new meaning to 'plant life' at Botanical Gardens
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is currently featuring a brand-new exhibit called “Coleus and Creatures.”. A press release noted, “The conservatory will be filled with several cool, colorful creatures made from live plants, including dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more.”
South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
'Conflicted II: the Prequel' casting held in Cheektowaga Sunday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga was very busy Sunday. Hundreds of hopefuls turned out for a movie casting call. Filmmakers Duece King and Amire Reed are looking to fill some roles in their upcoming film "Conflicted II: the Prequel." The film is a prequel to their 2021 film, "Conflicted," which follows a Buffalo gangster struggling after being released from prison.
Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
Dr. Joe Dispenza brings weeklong retreat to Niagara Falls USA
Sold-out event to bring more than 1,200 people to city. Researcher, lecturer and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Joe Dispenza will lead sessions on meditation, healing and consciousness at the Niagara Falls Convention Center as part of a week-long advanced retreat from Sept. 5-11. The event, originally scheduled for 2021, is returning to Niagara Falls USA for the first time since 2019.
Buffalo Funk Festival is back
The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
Get Ready For Free Family Fun At Sperry Park Unity Day In Buffalo
The 31st Annual Sperry Park Unity Day will be held this year on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bring the whole family out to enjoy music, games, activities for the kids, performances, free food, amusement rides, bounce houses and so much more! This is a day for the entire family to have fun!! Sperry Park is located behind Buffalo Public School #31 (166 Sherman St. - 226 Sherman St.). There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament! I highly recommend you bring the kids to Sperry Park Unity Day. There will be LOTS of activities for them and they will wear themselves out easily.
Elementary school in Niagara Falls to be renamed after Black community leader
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Niagara Falls School District will be holding a school renaming ceremony. The Niagara Street Elementary School will now be known as Bloneva Bond Primary School. The late Bloneva Bond was the first black woman to serve on the Niagara Falls City School District...
￼ IT’S A BUFFALO FUNK FEST WEEKEND!
This Year’s 2022 Funk Fest Tribute to Rick James is a 3-Day Celebration Dedicated to the Memory of Jerry Livingston, Beginning With the Jefferson Avenue Block Party Friday 8/26, Followed by the Art of Funk Festival Saturday 8/27 and Ending with the Annual Buffalo Funk Fest Event in MLK Park on Sunday 8/28!
