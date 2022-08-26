ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnypapers.com

'Walk the Falls': Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative teams with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area & Aquarium of Niagara for annual event

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative is putting on its annual event, “Walk the Falls,” starting at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West. This year, it is partnering with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Aquarium of Niagara to make the walk as interactive and eventful as possible.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade￼

Festival season is still in high gear. As the summer winds dow, one festival/parade to look forward to is Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade. The multi-cultural event takes place on Saturday, September 10 at Niagara Square. This year marks the 84th year that the festival/parade that honors...
BUFFALO, NY
State
Michigan State
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk is Sept. 10

Join the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara on its 24th Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fourth and Ridge streets. Organizers stated, “We will be walking in the Lewiston Peach Festival parade, which begins at 11 a.m.”. The Discover Niagara...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Reinstein Woods to hold annual Fall Festival Sept. 17

22nd annual #RWFallFest welcomes all to celebrate fall season. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the 22nd annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Visitors can spend the day enjoying nature activities, exhibits, live animals and music. The festival is free and open to the public.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Miles Davis
wnypapers.com

'Lewiston Jeopardy' teams preparing (or not) for an epic battle of wits

This year’s “Lewiston Jeopardy” team captains practiced their buzzer skills recently in a show of support for the Historical Association of Lewiston. The popular “beer and pizza night” tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

3-day Funk Fest returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Funk Fest returned Friday night. The music festival honors the musical legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James, and all weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing along with Rick James tribute bands. There will also be plenty of vendors, live...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'Coleus and Creatures' exhibit brings new meaning to 'plant life' at Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is currently featuring a brand-new exhibit called “Coleus and Creatures.”. A press release noted, “The conservatory will be filled with several cool, colorful creatures made from live plants, including dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more.”
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
BUFFALO, NY
#Musicians#Jam Sessions#The Jam#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#One Museum Court#Cmc
2 On Your Side

'Conflicted II: the Prequel' casting held in Cheektowaga Sunday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga was very busy Sunday. Hundreds of hopefuls turned out for a movie casting call. Filmmakers Duece King and Amire Reed are looking to fill some roles in their upcoming film "Conflicted II: the Prequel." The film is a prequel to their 2021 film, "Conflicted," which follows a Buffalo gangster struggling after being released from prison.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Dr. Joe Dispenza brings weeklong retreat to Niagara Falls USA

Sold-out event to bring more than 1,200 people to city. Researcher, lecturer and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Joe Dispenza will lead sessions on meditation, healing and consciousness at the Niagara Falls Convention Center as part of a week-long advanced retreat from Sept. 5-11. The event, originally scheduled for 2021, is returning to Niagara Falls USA for the first time since 2019.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WGRZ TV

Buffalo Funk Festival is back

The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For Free Family Fun At Sperry Park Unity Day In Buffalo

The 31st Annual Sperry Park Unity Day will be held this year on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bring the whole family out to enjoy music, games, activities for the kids, performances, free food, amusement rides, bounce houses and so much more! This is a day for the entire family to have fun!! Sperry Park is located behind Buffalo Public School #31 (166 Sherman St. - 226 Sherman St.). There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament! I highly recommend you bring the kids to Sperry Park Unity Day. There will be LOTS of activities for them and they will wear themselves out easily.
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

￼ IT’S A BUFFALO FUNK FEST WEEKEND!

This Year’s 2022 Funk Fest Tribute to Rick James is a 3-Day Celebration Dedicated to the Memory of Jerry Livingston, Beginning With the Jefferson Avenue Block Party Friday 8/26, Followed by the Art of Funk Festival Saturday 8/27 and Ending with the Annual Buffalo Funk Fest Event in MLK Park on Sunday 8/28!
BUFFALO, NY

