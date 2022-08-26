Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Groundbreaking for new West Side Bazaar in Buffalo
NYS: Small business incubator will quintuple its size, attract more customers & support additional opportunities for economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced construction has begun on a $11.5 million project to create a new and significantly expanded West Side Bazaar. Her team said, “Founded by the Westminster Economic Development Initiative in 2011, the West Side Bazaar small business incubator quickly became a popular shopping and dining destination for locals and tourists searching for unique food and retail opportunities.”
'Coffee with Chris' and Land Bank
Representatives of the Land Bank will join Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio at “Coffee with Chris” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. “Andrea Klyczek and Matthew Chavez of the Niagara-Orleans Land Improvement Corp., also known as the Land Bank, will update us on how the Land Bank can help blight mitigation in Niagara Falls,” Voccio said.
Rocking wrap to 'Thursdays on the Water'
“Thursdays on the Water ended with a bang, as large crowd showed up to watch That 80’s Hair Band on Aug. 25. Organizer, businessman and Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch noted $5,700 in parking proceeds was earmarked for Boy Scout Troop 824. The money will be used for camping trips, equipment, and other activities.
Dr. Joe Dispenza brings weeklong retreat to Niagara Falls USA
Sold-out event to bring more than 1,200 people to city. Researcher, lecturer and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Joe Dispenza will lead sessions on meditation, healing and consciousness at the Niagara Falls Convention Center as part of a week-long advanced retreat from Sept. 5-11. The event, originally scheduled for 2021, is returning to Niagara Falls USA for the first time since 2019.
Niagara River Greenway Commission to meet
The Niagara River Greenway Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grand Island Town Hall, 2255 Baseline Road. The meeting is open to the public. The commission will consider the following projects (full proposals are available at https://www.niagararivergreenway.com):. √ Meadow Sweet Nature Preserve, WNYLC: The Western New...
'Walk the Falls': Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative teams with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area & Aquarium of Niagara for annual event
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative is putting on its annual event, “Walk the Falls,” starting at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West. This year, it is partnering with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Aquarium of Niagara to make the walk as interactive and eventful as possible.
'Lewiston Jeopardy' teams preparing (or not) for an epic battle of wits
This year’s “Lewiston Jeopardy” team captains practiced their buzzer skills recently in a show of support for the Historical Association of Lewiston. The popular “beer and pizza night” tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St.
Former Shea's President Patrick Fagan honored for Lifetime Achievement at annual gala
Shea’s Performing Arts Center presented former President and CEO Patrick Fagan with the Michael Shea Lifetime Legacy Award at its annual gala. Additionally, Mayor Byron Brown presented Patrick with a proclamation declaring Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, as Patrick Fagan Day in the City of Buffalo. The Michael Shea Lifetime...
ECDOH: Until freezing weather arrives, fight mosquitoes one yard at a time
West Nile virus detected in surveillance pools; Erie County residents can reduce mosquito populations and take steps to prevent itchy bites. As summer draws to a close, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is reminding residents about ways to reduce mosquito populations in their neighborhood and how to prevent mosquito bites. The reason? West Nile virus, one of many arboviruses that can infect humans and cause serious disease, has been detected in mosquitoes collected in recent surveillance pool testing within Erie County.
ECMC medical rehab unit ranks above Top 20 North American trauma programs in case complexity and outcomes
Erie County Medical Center Corp. officials recently learned the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation ranked ECMC’s medical rehabilitation unit above the Top 20 national trauma programs for case complexity and patient outcomes. The functional assessment specialists at the Uniform Data System recently issued the “Custom Report for M150.”...
'Coleus and Creatures' exhibit brings new meaning to 'plant life' at Botanical Gardens
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is currently featuring a brand-new exhibit called “Coleus and Creatures.”. A press release noted, “The conservatory will be filled with several cool, colorful creatures made from live plants, including dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more.”
Reinstein Woods to hold annual Fall Festival Sept. 17
22nd annual #RWFallFest welcomes all to celebrate fall season. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the 22nd annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Visitors can spend the day enjoying nature activities, exhibits, live animals and music. The festival is free and open to the public.
Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk is Sept. 10
Join the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara on its 24th Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fourth and Ridge streets. Organizers stated, “We will be walking in the Lewiston Peach Festival parade, which begins at 11 a.m.”. The Discover Niagara...
Grand Island Memorial Library celebrates reading programs
On Aug. 12, children and adults gathered at a tent next to the Grand Island Memorial Library to celebrate the end of the summer reading programs with ice cream and with crafts, and with drawings for prizes. They also had the opportunity to talk to Marissa Ries and James Peterson from Spectrum Health about a program called NY Project Hope that provides information, education, emotional support, and links to resources.
Pecoraro: NT saves over $750,000 in health care costs
The North Tonawanda Common Council announced it has saved the city more than $750,000 since switching the city’s health insurance brokerage firm to AssuredPartners (formerly known as Premier Consulting) in July 2021. “I’m very pleased to see the council’s leadership benefiting the residents of North Tonawanda on this issue,”...
