Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless coalition client interviews retiring CEO ParvenskyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver proclamation decries criminalization of drugs, incarcerationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot trafficDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching headDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
skyhinews.com
Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap
As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, August 24. Project stakeholders, Senator Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County Commissioners and environmental groups convened at the Reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
Is monsoon season over in Colorado?
Monsoon season is officially coming to an end in Colorado. The good news is it brought a lot of precipitation to many parts of the state.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Philip P. DiStefano and Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde: Protecting our community and looking forward
Do you remember the devastating floods of 2013? It was national news when President Obama and Governor Hickenlooper declared a state of emergency here and in neighboring counties. In the span of a few days, more than 14 inches of rain fell in Boulder County, leading to the highest water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drought has improved over Front Range
After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
Contractor will be fined for allowing lowered part of I-70 to flood
DENVER — You know what sometimes gets flushed down the drain faster than water?. Kiewit, the contractor responsible for the new lowered portion of Interstate 70 in Denver, will be fined for allowing it to flood earlier this month when storm pumps failed to turn on. Internal CDOT emails...
Summit Daily News
Deceased paraglider identified as Front Range resident, former Navy Seal
The man who hit a tree and died while attempting to speed-fly — an advanced form of paragliding that involves quicker descents — from Peak 6 towards Copper Mountain on Aug. 27 has been identified as a Front Range resident. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood identified the man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six Ski Resorts in Colorado Announce 2022 Opening Dates
It still may be pretty warm on the Front Range of Colorado, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. In Colorado, temperatures can change quickly and one season can be ushered in well before its time. The announcement of the opening dates...
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Jan Burton: Addressing Hill safety issues must be top priority
The 2022-2023 collegiate school year has started with a rash of parties on the Hill. On my own block, a fraternity annex (nine members of the same fraternity, living in a single-family home) held a party in their backyard because it was larger than the yard of their main fraternity house. My neighbors and I endured amplified music, screaming and yelling, and a party buzz for over four hours. After nine calls from impacted neighbors, the police visited the home three times but did not issue a ticket. This is consistent with previous years. “Chaos” is the word one of our police officers used to describe that Friday night on the Hill.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
sillyamerica.com
Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado
I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: Red Rocks is starting to tumble downhill
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. The fall semester just started, and tons of Colorado State University students have arrived in Fort Collins — many from out of state — and all are looking for Colorado-y things to do in their new home state. One of the first boxes freshly minted Coloradans seek to check off is seeing a concert at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.
[VIDEO] Wild footage captures massive landspout tornado north of Denver
Though not quite as powerful as a supercell tornado, a landspout tornado can be a terrifying sight to see. A thin vortex stretching upward into the clouds, this natural weather phenomenon resembles a waterspout, but takes place on dry land, pulling debris, condensation, and dust upward toward the sky. Generally...
cpr.org
A new COVID booster push begins as Colorado heads into the third fall of the pandemic
It’s the Global Fest in Aurora, where people wait in lines for food from vendors from as far afield as Nigeria and Vietnam. On a stage, a group of young girls in colorful dresses perform a traditional dance from Mexico. Nearby, a nurse under a tent asks a patient,...
cpr.org
Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns
After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
Energy site north of Fort Collins ordered to cease operations by CDPHE
An oil and gas site north of Fort Collins was ordered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to cease operations Thursday over concerns to public health.
msn.com
Colorado police departments could get $75,000 to $500,000 each in grants for recruitment and 'building relationships,' but not many have applied
Thanks to bipartisan legislation passed through Colorado's State Capitol and signed by Governor Jared Polis, local law enforcement agencies and community organizations may be one step closer to having more funding to improve their relations with the community. "Law Enforcement Workforce Grants" will soon be distributed throughout Colorado to agencies...
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
Neurosurgery One in Littleton, Colorado Treats First Patient with ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery
SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Denver-based Neurosurgery One became the first provider in the Rocky Mountain region to treat patients using the ZAP-X ® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery ® platform. ZAP-X is the latest advancement in completely non-invasive brain tumor treatment and aims to set new standards in patient safety, comfort, convenience, and treatment accuracy. Neurosurgery One doctors are now performing stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) using ZAP-X in an outpatient facility in the south Denver metro area of Littleton, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005018/en/ William (Bill) Lawson, of Edwards, CO, was the first patient in the Rocky Mountain region to undergo ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery at Neurosurgery One in Littleton. He was treated for an acoustic neuroma, a benign tumor on the main nerve leading between the inner ear and brain. Professional photo by Ellen Jaskol.
Comments / 1