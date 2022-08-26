The 2022-2023 collegiate school year has started with a rash of parties on the Hill. On my own block, a fraternity annex (nine members of the same fraternity, living in a single-family home) held a party in their backyard because it was larger than the yard of their main fraternity house. My neighbors and I endured amplified music, screaming and yelling, and a party buzz for over four hours. After nine calls from impacted neighbors, the police visited the home three times but did not issue a ticket. This is consistent with previous years. “Chaos” is the word one of our police officers used to describe that Friday night on the Hill.

BOULDER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO