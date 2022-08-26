ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
skyhinews.com

Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap

As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, August 24. Project stakeholders, Senator Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County Commissioners and environmental groups convened at the Reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Drought has improved over Front Range

After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurasian#Invasive Species#Water Quality#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Cpw#The Boulder Reservoir
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Jan Burton: Addressing Hill safety issues must be top priority

The 2022-2023 collegiate school year has started with a rash of parties on the Hill. On my own block, a fraternity annex (nine members of the same fraternity, living in a single-family home) held a party in their backyard because it was larger than the yard of their main fraternity house. My neighbors and I endured amplified music, screaming and yelling, and a party buzz for over four hours. After nine calls from impacted neighbors, the police visited the home three times but did not issue a ticket. This is consistent with previous years. “Chaos” is the word one of our police officers used to describe that Friday night on the Hill.
BOULDER, CO
sillyamerica.com

Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado

I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: Red Rocks is starting to tumble downhill

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. The fall semester just started, and tons of Colorado State University students have arrived in Fort Collins — many from out of state — and all are looking for Colorado-y things to do in their new home state. One of the first boxes freshly minted Coloradans seek to check off is seeing a concert at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Colorado police departments could get $75,000 to $500,000 each in grants for recruitment and 'building relationships,' but not many have applied

Thanks to bipartisan legislation passed through Colorado's State Capitol and signed by Governor Jared Polis, local law enforcement agencies and community organizations may be one step closer to having more funding to improve their relations with the community. "Law Enforcement Workforce Grants" will soon be distributed throughout Colorado to agencies...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Neurosurgery One in Littleton, Colorado Treats First Patient with ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Denver-based Neurosurgery One became the first provider in the Rocky Mountain region to treat patients using the ZAP-X ® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery ® platform. ZAP-X is the latest advancement in completely non-invasive brain tumor treatment and aims to set new standards in patient safety, comfort, convenience, and treatment accuracy. Neurosurgery One doctors are now performing stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) using ZAP-X in an outpatient facility in the south Denver metro area of Littleton, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005018/en/ William (Bill) Lawson, of Edwards, CO, was the first patient in the Rocky Mountain region to undergo ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery at Neurosurgery One in Littleton. He was treated for an acoustic neuroma, a benign tumor on the main nerve leading between the inner ear and brain. Professional photo by Ellen Jaskol.
SAN CARLOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy