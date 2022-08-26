Read full article on original website
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
New, larger facility to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital will provide more jobs and treatmentThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Football: Five biggest storylines entering Week 1The LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
WSYX ABC6
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: Buckeyes get first win over Fighting Irish
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame met twice in the mid-1930s with the Fighting Irish getting the upper hand in each of those matchups. After a 7-2 loss in 1936, Ohio State had to wait nearly a half-century to get revenge and win its first game over Notre Dame.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
WSYX ABC6
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: Buckeyes make first trip to South Bend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State made its first trip to South Bend, Ind. in 1936 looking to avenge a home loss in the 1935 "Game of the Century." In 1935, Ohio State gave up a 13-0 lead and fell to the Fighting Irish 18-13 in front of a home crowd of more than 81,000.
WSYX ABC6
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
WSYX ABC6
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Board of Education President Adair reacts to CEA vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just minutes after the results of the Columbus Education Associations' vote to accept the conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools Jennifer Adair, CCS Board President held a press conference. "I am glad that the CEA fought. They really opened the eyes to the community...
WSYX ABC6
Kids back in classroom for 1st day of in-person learning at Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Columbus City School students. One week ago, this day looked anything but certain after teachers voted to go on strike. A deal has been hammered out, and it’s been signed by the Board of Education.
WSYX ABC6
Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
WSYX ABC6
2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
WSYX ABC6
Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
WSYX ABC6
Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
WSYX ABC6
Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for breaking and entering suspect from July incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crime division is asking for help identifying the suspect in a breaking and entering case from July in south Columbus. On July 28 around 8 a.m., an unattached garage in the 200 block of East Morrill Avenue was broken into and multiple items were stolen.
WSYX ABC6
CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
WSYX ABC6
13-year-old boy injured after being shot in the face in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the area of West Broad Street and South Harris Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the face and then went to a neighbor's...
WSYX ABC6
Mail stolen from Groveport USPS mailboxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Division of Police shared an alert Monday morning regarding stolen mail. Someone broke into the outdoor mailboxes at the Groveport Post Office and took everything overnight, according to Groveport police. Officers are urging anyone who dropped mail into those boxes over the weekend...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for missing 94-year-old with dementia last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a 94-year-old man who was last seen in northeast Columbus on Monday. Fred Dansby was last seen in the area of Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Dansby was driving a 2015 silver Chevy Equinox four-door with Ohio license...
WSYX ABC6
Ride for the Rhinos motorcycle ride supports wildlife conservation efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of motorcyclists are riding nearly 80 miles outside of Columbus today for a good cause. Sean Refienberg of Irony Pony Motorsports joins Good Day Columbus to discuss the purpose behind their 6th annual ride to The Wilds. Over 800 motorcyclists from five midwestern states...
