Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Board of Education President Adair reacts to CEA vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just minutes after the results of the Columbus Education Associations' vote to accept the conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools Jennifer Adair, CCS Board President held a press conference. "I am glad that the CEA fought. They really opened the eyes to the community...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
WESTERVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

13-year-old boy injured after being shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the area of West Broad Street and South Harris Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the face and then went to a neighbor's...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mail stolen from Groveport USPS mailboxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Division of Police shared an alert Monday morning regarding stolen mail. Someone broke into the outdoor mailboxes at the Groveport Post Office and took everything overnight, according to Groveport police. Officers are urging anyone who dropped mail into those boxes over the weekend...
GROVEPORT, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ride for the Rhinos motorcycle ride supports wildlife conservation efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of motorcyclists are riding nearly 80 miles outside of Columbus today for a good cause. Sean Refienberg of Irony Pony Motorsports joins Good Day Columbus to discuss the purpose behind their 6th annual ride to The Wilds. Over 800 motorcyclists from five midwestern states...
COLUMBUS, OH

