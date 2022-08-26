ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

linknky.com

Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike

This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Jamestown male for allegedly violating a protection...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest slated for Sept. 17

HARVEYSBURG — The Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest & Drive-By/Walk-By Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The fall fest includes live musical entertainment, a food truck on-site at 11 a.m., craft booths, demonstrations with gourd, wool and archery, face painting, and more. Parking is free. The free entertainment includes...
HARVEYSBURG, OH
wnewsj.com

WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • At 12:05 a.m. on August...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Genealogical Society at ‘Brown Schoolhouse’

The Clinton County Genealogical Society met Monday, August 22 at Sub District No. 6 Schoolhouse, or “The Brown Schoolhouse” at 1399 Brown Road. Vice President Jim Burge conducted a short business session to a packed group of members and guests. Gene Snyder began the evening’s program by explaining...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Township Talk at History Center

On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Restaurant closings beg the question, how can we help?

Before I saw the headline, “Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market” I was already feeling heartsick. So many wonderful restaurants and kitchens had recently closed or announced their closings and this one hit especially close to home. Owner Azra Kaurin has been a staple for...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class

The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH

