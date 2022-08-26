Read full article on original website
Greene Co. Public Health to spray mosquito adulticide
According to Greene County Public Health, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, adulticide will be applied in the following areas:
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike
This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
wnewsj.com
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Jamestown male for allegedly violating a protection...
Scrap metal blaze sends plumes of smoke into the sky in Dayton
DAYTON — Plumes of black smoke emerged from a scrap metal fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. An officer reported smoke coming from Franklin Iron and Metal Corp located on East 1st Street in Dayton around 5:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Captain Brad French with the Dayton Fire...
wnewsj.com
Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest slated for Sept. 17
HARVEYSBURG — The Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest & Drive-By/Walk-By Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The fall fest includes live musical entertainment, a food truck on-site at 11 a.m., craft booths, demonstrations with gourd, wool and archery, face painting, and more. Parking is free. The free entertainment includes...
wnewsj.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion upcoming
The 42nd annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Meat (ham and chicken) will be furnished, so bring a side dish and dessert to share.
wnewsj.com
WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • At 12:05 a.m. on August...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
wnewsj.com
Genealogical Society at ‘Brown Schoolhouse’
The Clinton County Genealogical Society met Monday, August 22 at Sub District No. 6 Schoolhouse, or “The Brown Schoolhouse” at 1399 Brown Road. Vice President Jim Burge conducted a short business session to a packed group of members and guests. Gene Snyder began the evening’s program by explaining...
wnewsj.com
Township Talk at History Center
On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Restaurant closings beg the question, how can we help?
Before I saw the headline, “Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market” I was already feeling heartsick. So many wonderful restaurants and kitchens had recently closed or announced their closings and this one hit especially close to home. Owner Azra Kaurin has been a staple for...
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class
The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
WLWT 5
Local farmer says new grocery store policy has forced her to close her small business
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky woman is closing her tomato farm after she said a change in policy at large grocery chains now impacts direct delivery from local farmers. For the last nine years, local farmer Linda Fritz has picked her organic cherry tomatoes and delivered them directly to Kroger stores to sell across Greater Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
dayton.com
Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon
FAIRBORN — Demolition of the former Fairborn Primary School may start this week as the initial part of a two-phased project to convert much of the 10-acre site into a playground. Most of the eight bids for the work to tear down the 65-year-old building at 4 West Dayton-Yellow...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
