‘The Good Boss’ Film Review: Dark Comedy Adds Another Memorable Portrait to Javier Bardem’s Gallery of Rogues

Neon to Re-Release ‘Oldboy’ From Director Park Chan-Wook
Neon has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Park Chan-wook’s cult action classic “Oldboy” and will re-release it theatrically in U.S. theaters ahead of the film’s 20th anniversary next year. “Oldboy” is Chan-wook’s famously brutal and stylized action and revenge story about a man finally released...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
Bob LuPone, Tony-Nominated Actor for ‘A Chorus Line,’ Dies at 76
Bob LuPone, a performer who was Tony-nominated for his run in the original “Chorus Line” and a founding member of the off-Broadway company MCC Theater, has died at 76 following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. “The MCC Theater community mourns the loss of our much loved and...
Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris to Star in Disney Comedy ‘Dashing Through the Snow’
Disney’s holiday comedy “Dashing Through the Snow,” which has been in the works since 2016, has finally found its leads in Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris. Production has begun in Atlanta, with the film set to premiere on Disney+ during the 2023 holiday season.
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
Sundance Outlines Details for Online Component of 2023 Festival
The Sundance Film Festival has outlined some of the specific details for how it intends to go hybrid for the 2023 event, announcing Tuesday that the festival will begin exclusively in person in Utah for its first few days before opening up its online component. Sundance 2023 runs Jan. 19-29,...
Netflix Sets Fall Movie Release Dates for ‘Bardo’, ‘Matilda’ and More
Netflix has announced its full fall movie slate, including release dates for a number of films that will be opening in select theaters before they’re on the streaming service. That includes Oscar-winning “Birdman” and “The Revenant” director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of...
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
Matt Shakman Exits as Director of ‘Star Trek’ Sequel
Matt Shakman will no longer direct the upcoming sequel to “Star Trek” that will reunite the cast led by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, a rep for Paramount told TheWrap. “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world,” Paramount said in a statement.
‘On the Come Up:’ Watch the Trailer for Sanaa Lathan’s Directorial Debut About an Ambitious Teen Rapper (Video)
Sanaa Lathan is about to make her directorial debut with “On the Come Up,” which is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. And thanks to a trailer, which debuted during Sunday night’s Video Musical Awards on MTV, we’ve got our first look at the film which will exclusively play on exclusively arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23 in the U.S., Canada, Italy, and later in the year in additional international territories.
‘The Invitation’ Star Nathalie Emmanuel Shares the Secret to a Perfect American Accent (Video)
Emmanuel and co-star Thomas Doherty tell TheWrap about making their Dracula tale. “The Invitation” stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty know how tough it can be to make a horror movie – the long nights, constant state of fear and, surprisingly, the pressure to deliver a spot-on American accent.
Apple TV+’s ‘Sugar’ Rounds Out Cast Opposite Lead Colin Farrell
Apple TV+’s “Sugar” — starring Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan — has rounded out its star studded cast with Emmy award-winner James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher, Apple announced Monday. Plot details are scarce but...
HBO’s Francesca Orsi Extends Contract With New Role as EVP of Programming, Head of Drama Series and Films
HBO has extended Francesca Orsi’s contract through 2026, with the executive taking on a new role as executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films. The position’s name reflects a change from two years’ prior, when Orsi’s oversight was extended to include the movie division following Len Amato’s departure.
William Friedkin to Direct Kiefer Sutherland in ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’
“The Exorcist” and “The French Connection” auteur William Friedkin is gearing up to direct his first film in five years, an adaptation of the play “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” and “24” star Kiefer Sutherland is in talks to star in the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
National Cinema Day: $3 Movie Tickets for One Day Only, Courtesy of Theater Owners
Is the high cost of movie tickets just not in your budget these days? Well, fret no more, as The Cinema Foundation is launching a special one-day event to get moviegoers back in theater seats without it hurting their wallets. Mark your calendars: Saturday, Sept. 3 is “National Cinema Day,”...
Eugenio Derbez Undergoing ‘Very Complicated’ Operation Following Unspecified Accident
Eugenio Derbez, the beloved Mexican actor and comedian, is undergoing surgery today in the aftermath of a nonfatal accident. His wife, Mexican actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo, shared the news Monday evening via Instagram. She did not specify the nature of the accident, but said that the injuries are “delicate” and his rehabilitation will be “long and difficult.”
Inside Amazon Prime’s Billion-Dollar ‘Big Swing’ With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel
Driven by founder and chairman Jeff Bezos’ desire to stake a claim in the streaming wars, Prime Video is betting large on ”The Rings of Power“. On a picturesque evening in Culver City, California, as the sun began to set and temperatures settled on the perfect side of warm, the cast of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” stepped through golden framed archways and a small forest of wondrous ancient-looking trees of amber for the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s big-budget gamble in the fantasy drama world.
‘House of the Dragon’ Opening Credits Opt for ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme Over New Music (Video)
Those who tuned into the second episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” were finally treated to the show’s opening credits sequence on Sunday night (the first episode did not have opening credits), though many were perhaps surprised to discover just how similar to the iconic “Thrones” credits this new sequence is.
Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Luminary and Oscar-Winning Filmmaker, Dies at 56
Ralph Eggleston, an animation whiz who was hired by Pixar in the lead-up to the release of “Toy Story,” has died following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56. Over the course of his storied career, Eggleston went on to serve in a variety of roles...
Shia LaBeouf Says He ‘Wronged’ His Father by Depicting Him as an Abuser in ‘Honey Boy’
Shia LaBeouf has retracted the way he portrayed his father in his autobiographical film “Honey Boy,” calling it “f—ing nonsense” that “wronged” his father. The 2019 film, written as a form of therapy when LaBeouf was in rehab a few years earlier, centers on a child actor and his difficult relationship with his abusive father, played by LaBeouf.
