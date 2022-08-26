‘The Good Boss’ Film Review: Dark Comedy Adds Another Memorable Portrait to Javier Bardem’s Gallery of Rogues

Sanaa Lathan is about to make her directorial debut with “On the Come Up,” which is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. And thanks to a trailer, which debuted during Sunday night’s Video Musical Awards on MTV, we’ve got our first look at the film which will exclusively play on exclusively arrive on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23 in the U.S., Canada, Italy, and later in the year in additional international territories.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO