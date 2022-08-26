ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Platte County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Platte County, MO
Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
KMBC.com

The Tuskegee Airmen Mobile Museum comes to Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools are partnering with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County to host the CAF Red Tail Squadron’s traveling exhibit Rise Above. Residents, students, parents, and families will have the opportunity to hear and experience the inspirational stories of the Tuskegee...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Owen
KMBC.com

Pair of burglary suspects arrested following pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police took two suspects into custody following a pursuit Sunday afternoon. Officers received several calls concerning two individuals breaking into vehicles near the Legends Outlets at 1:30 p.m. Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that fit the description near 98th Street...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Raymore police ask for help in finding 13-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raymore are asking for help in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday. Police said Casey Wilds, 13, left his home and was seen in the area of the Taco Bell in Raymore. Authorities said he could be trying to get to the Independence area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northland#Lakeview Middle School
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC man killed in Lake of the Ozarks boating crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One Kansas City man has died after a boating incident Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. 29-year old Daniel E. Cortez was ejected from a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon and into the lake after the pontoon struck a wake. The pontoon then struck Cortez […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Officers Talk Suicidal Subject Off Bridge

CAMERON, MO – Officers with the Cameron Police Department were able to talk a suicidal subject off a bridge yesterday. Traffic on U.S. 69 Highway and U.S. 36 Highway on the bridge in Cameron was diverted Sunday due to a juvenile female threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers...
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kwos.com

Man dies in Lake accident

(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy