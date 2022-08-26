Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFL
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars
The Chiefs Tight End Room
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time
KCTV 5
Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
KCTV 5
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
Independence woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting boyfriend
An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.
KMBC.com
Family frustrated and confused three months after their brother was hit and killed by a car in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Kansas City family is frustrated as they fight for justice for their son, brother and father. Robert Gatewell was walking on the side of Blue Ridge Road, just west of I-49, when a driver hit and killed him. He died at the scene. The Missouri...
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KMBC.com
The Tuskegee Airmen Mobile Museum comes to Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools are partnering with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County to host the CAF Red Tail Squadron’s traveling exhibit Rise Above. Residents, students, parents, and families will have the opportunity to hear and experience the inspirational stories of the Tuskegee...
Kansas City police narrow search in hit-and-run that killed teacher
Kansas City police are looking for a white Acura MDX with front-end damage, as they investigate a hit-and-run that killed Charles Criniere.
Woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing boyfriend in Sibley, Missouri
A woman who shot and killed her boyfriend in 2021 in Sibley, Missouri, because she was upset he was texting other women will spend 17 years in prison.
KMBC.com
Pair of burglary suspects arrested following pursuit
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police took two suspects into custody following a pursuit Sunday afternoon. Officers received several calls concerning two individuals breaking into vehicles near the Legends Outlets at 1:30 p.m. Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that fit the description near 98th Street...
KMBC.com
Raymore police ask for help in finding 13-year-old boy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raymore are asking for help in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday. Police said Casey Wilds, 13, left his home and was seen in the area of the Taco Bell in Raymore. Authorities said he could be trying to get to the Independence area.
KMBC.com
Employee and patient face felony charges after leaving the Osawatomie State Hospital together
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — An employee of the Osawatomie State Hospital is accused of having unlawful sex with a patient at that psychiatric facility and then helping that patient escape. Investigators say Jamie Anderson, 20, escaped with Salvador Reyes III, 18, when Anderson drove off from the hospital at about...
KC man killed in Lake of the Ozarks boating crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One Kansas City man has died after a boating incident Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. 29-year old Daniel E. Cortez was ejected from a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon and into the lake after the pontoon struck a wake. The pontoon then struck Cortez […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Officers Talk Suicidal Subject Off Bridge
CAMERON, MO – Officers with the Cameron Police Department were able to talk a suicidal subject off a bridge yesterday. Traffic on U.S. 69 Highway and U.S. 36 Highway on the bridge in Cameron was diverted Sunday due to a juvenile female threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers...
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
KCTV 5
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
kwos.com
Man dies in Lake accident
(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
