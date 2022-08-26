Read full article on original website
Friday Night Highlights: How Oklahoma State Commits Opened the 2022 Season
The high school football season kicked off across the country this past weekend, and members of Oklahoma State’s 2023 class had some standout performances. Overall, OSU commits went 6-4 this past weekend. Here is a look at how the commits fared. Stats are via MaxPreps (not every game has stats reported). If the player has a Hudl highlight from the week, it’ll be included as well.
Three Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State’s Season Opener against Central Michigan
The Cowboys will kick off their highly anticipated 2022 season against a familiar foe, or at least one that’s taken up a lot of real estate in the minds of Cowboys fans and coaches since they last met in 2016. Central Michigan is coming off a strong finish in...
Gary Wayne Harding New Oklahoma State Wrestling Volunteer Assistant
The Cowboys will have a familiar face in the room this season as former Oklahoma State 133-pounder Gary Wayne Harding is back in Stillwater and will be a volunteer assistant for the Cowboys this season. Harding was most recently an assistant at North Carolina. After four years competing for the...
Daily Bullets (Aug. 29): College Football’s Week Zero is Here
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. Oklahoma State finally kicks off its 2022 football season THIS WEEK! Let’s get into game mode. OSU Bullets. • Mike Gundy isn’t opposed to sticking around for a while. [PFB[. • Spencer...
Offensive Coordinator Kasey Dunn: ‘Comfortable’ Spencer Sanders is OSU’s Coach on the Field
While Oklahoma State’s defense should again be a strength in 2022, there are definitely questions to be answered and holes to be filled on that side of the ball. So, if the Cowboys offense can put a few more points on the board and extend a few more drives this fall, it should pay dividends for OSU. But an offense will only go as far as its quarterback can captain it.
