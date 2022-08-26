Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula

UPDATE: 12:48 p.m. - Aug. 26, 2022

MISSOULA - An update sent on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office states the two-vehicle accident on Highway 93 at Blue Mountain Road is being cleared.

Traffic delays should still be expected in the area.

(first report: 12:23 p.m. - Aug. 26, 2022)

MISSOULA - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash south of Missoula.

The accident is at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident log indicates there are injuries.

An alert issued on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 12:33 p.m. asks that drivers avoid the area if possible.