In 1978 the state of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on Jan. 1, 1980, with hopes to increase bottle and can recycling rates (which it did initially).

