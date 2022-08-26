Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Opinion: Repeal state’s bottle deposit law
In 1978 the state of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on Jan. 1, 1980, with hopes to increase bottle and can recycling rates (which it did initially).
darientimes.com
CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home
EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
Comments / 0