Springhill, LA

magnoliareporter.com

Demetric “D.J.” Henderson

Demetric “D.J.” Henderson, 23, of Stamps passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Ouachita County Medical Center from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Camden. R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia will be in charge of arrangements.
STAMPS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, August 23. James Lambright, 52, Waldo, failure to appear. Joshua Crabtree, 39, Marshall, TX, possession of methamphetamine.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Arkansas selling tickets for 2022-23 sports seasons

The Brad Smiley era of Southern Arkansas football starts Thursday night as the Muleriders host Northwestern Oklahoma. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium. Tickets are now on sale for all four of the games that will be contested inside Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field this season. Tickets for mid-October's Murphy USA Classic, which will see SAU once again serve as the home team, will be made available at a later date.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District

The Magnolia School District welcomed 49 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 11. New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Brandi Minter, kindergarten; Dani Mesick, 2nd grade; Jennifer Stuart, 2nd grade; Hunter Williams, 2nd grade; and Hannah Brown, 1st grade.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

GAC names week's top volleyball stars

The Great American Conference announced the opening Volleyball Players of the Week for the 2022 season. Southern Nazarene’s Whitney Bowie earned Offensive Player of the Week; Harding’s Libby Hinton claimed Defensive Player of the Week and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Cameron Lobb captured Setter of the Week. GAC...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Arkansas volleyball drops final two matches at St. Louis tournament

Southern Arkansas volleyball capped its opening weekend of play at the Triton Invitational hosted by Missouri-St. Louis. The Muleriders, led by first-year head coach Alli O'Banion, dropped its four-match slate with a pair of three-set defeats to Missouri S&T and host (RV) UMSL on Friday, before battling a pair of opponents in Emporia State and Saint Leo to four sets on Saturday.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas

Active COVID-19 cases fell in South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional deaths in five South Arkansas counties on Sunday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,070. Total Active Cases: 61, down one since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,910. Total...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County COVID-19 cases up two

Active COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia and Lafayette counties, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,068. Total Active Cases: 62, up two since...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop in five-county area

Active COVID-19 cases dropped in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the county. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 930,076. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 468. Recovered cases: 907,085.
UNION COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Court lists defendants to appear in Criminal Division on Thursday

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 1, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

