The Brad Smiley era of Southern Arkansas football starts Thursday night as the Muleriders host Northwestern Oklahoma. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium. Tickets are now on sale for all four of the games that will be contested inside Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field this season. Tickets for mid-October's Murphy USA Classic, which will see SAU once again serve as the home team, will be made available at a later date.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO