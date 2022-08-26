ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are vacationing in London

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are vacationing in London and enjoying a great time as newlyweds. The 36-year-old singer and actress seemed very happy and comfortable with all the cameras and Lohan even took selfies with fans.

The star also took to social media to share a snap at a restaurant. “Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑,” she captioned the post.

Earlier this month the couple were shopping in New York City and visiting Lindsay’s family in the Big Apple. They also dined out and enjoyed the MJ: The Musical Broadway show.

Lohan and Shammas live in Dubai. Lindsay previously told Entertainment Tonight why she preferred living overseas, “I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she said. “I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. I think that’s really important.”

Lohan and Shammas got engaged in November, but is unsure when the couple tied the knot. However, the star confirmed the marriage in July. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she wrote. “Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic].”

