ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Man caught on cam stealing 4-year-old’s necklace

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLccO_0hWlCvKm00

AUBURN, Washington (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Auburn, Washington, are searching for the man seen in a restaurant’s surveillance video approaching a 4-year-old girl, and removing her necklace from around her neck.

The child was watching videos on her iPad while sitting at a booth at the restaurant, which is owned by her family, while her mother prepared her food in the kitchen.

Auburn Police tweeted that the man “may identify himself as Jose Hidalgo,” – a frequent customer at the restaurant.

The August 15th theft left the little girl fearful of returning to the restaurant in case she encounters the man again. Her mother told local media that her daughter is traumatized and is also having trouble sleeping at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B62Ot_0hWlCvKm00
Man suspected of stealing child’s necklace. Photo: Auburn Police

Auburn Police would like anyone with tips on the man’s whereabouts to call (253) 288-7403.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Auburn, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Necklace#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy