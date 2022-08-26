Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Gyms across the country drop Rockstar Cheer branding following 'heinous allegations of harm to children'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Monday cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced they're dropping their licensing agreements with Rockstar Cheer, according to a letter posted on Facebook. The nationally franchised gym was founded in Greenville in 2007 by Scott Foster. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster,...
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal during Upstate woman’s gender reveal party goes viral
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A sweet surprise caught on camera at an Anderson woman’s gender reveal party has captured the hearts of many on the internet. Rebekah Porter thought they were having a normal gender reveal before she took off the blindfold and saw her boyfriend down on one knee. Her mother told us Porter was completely caught off guard by the surprise proposal.
FOX Carolina
Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say
Performer, Actor and Musician Tommy Davidson, on what a re-boot of “In Living Color” would look like, his current projects, what he likes about Greenville and his local performances at The Comedy Zone through this weekend. The Comedy Zone Greenville 221 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 Tickets: https://greenvillecomedyzone.com/calendar or 864.603.1583 Shows: Thursday: 8pm, Friday: 7pm & 9pm, Saturday: 6pm & 9pm, Sunday: 7pm.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Photos: Inside the new Grand Bohemian
The long-awaited Grand Bohemian Lodge has opened its doors overlooking Falls Park in downtown Greenville. From a basement bourbon bar to a Native American lodge-style art gallery, here’s a look inside Greenville’s latest marquee hotel.
WLTX.com
South Carolina city makes CNN list of best fall destinations in the world
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina cities are regulars on national lists for food, history, and charm, but a new list is recognizing a Palmetto State town on a global level. CNN released 12 handpicked destinations for travel this week as recommended places to visit for fall. Among them...
msn.com
Tourist’s stop for water leads to a big South Carolina lottery prize. ‘I freaked out’
A South Carolina tourist stopped to get a water bottle — and scored a lottery ticket that was worth much more. “I freaked out,” the six-figure prize winner said in a news release. “I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug.”. The man...
Lexington lottery ticket proves to be big winner; mom has son to thank
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A gut feeling and $10 was all that it took for a Columbia-area family to take home a sizeable lottery jackpot recently. South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the Pitt Stop #38 convenience store on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Caleb Mosey was found safe on Monday after he was reported missing.. Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.
laurenscountysports.com
Dendy wins for guys up front
Clinton offensive lineman Dequavious Dendy, a senior, is the Player of the Week for Aug. 26 as chosen by the Laurens County Touchdown Club. Dendy anchored an impressive offensive line as the Red Devils defeated the Laurens Raiders by a score of 55–28, giving Clinton High School its second consecutive win in the county championship series.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Greenville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Greenville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Greenville, South Carolina on Petfinder.
Starbucks Employees Allegedly Kidnap Boss to Demand Raise
A group of disgruntled Starbucks employees seeking a raise and benefits are now being accused of kidnapping. The incident, which took place Aug. 1, marked the first day manager Melissa Morris took over the Starbucks location in Anderson, S.C. Morris was entering a volatile situation after many Starbucks employees across...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone. Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being...
