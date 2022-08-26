Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Fresh faces to lead Ole Miss in 2022
This year’s Ole Miss football roster is going to look a little different. Gone are the likes of Matt Corral, Sam Williams, Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner, but a new crop of talented athletes is eager to step in and prove that last season’s success was anything but a fluke.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball drops four set battle with No. 17 Illinois
Playing its second ranked opponent of the weekend, Ole Miss volleyball once again fell short, dropping a 3-1 contest to No. 17 Illinois Sunday afternoon at the Gillom Center. Service errors and a slow start proved costly as the Rebels (0-2, 0-0 SEC) were unable to climb back in the match against No. 17 Illinois (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten). Ole Miss hit .219 as a team, although Anna Bair and Julia Dyess shined for the second straight match, both finishing with double figure kills. Freshman Cammy Niesen also recorded a career-best 10 digs in her second start.
thelocalvoice.net
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Alumnus Repays Career Guidance with Major Gift
Brent Wood’s contribution to help build accountancy school of tomorrow. Brent Wood‘s recent gift to the University of Mississippi will help shape new construction for the institution that launched his successful 26-year career in accounting. “I went to Ole Miss without a specific major in mind,” said Wood,...
ourmshome.com
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
msn.com
National R&B Hall Of Fame Will Call This Small Mississippi Town Home
There are plenty of R&B artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Soon, they’re about to get their own facility in a small town famous for its role in the civil rights movement. The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, founded in 2010, has...
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
thelocalvoice.net
New York City’s Russell Sage Foundation Selects University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas as Visiting Scholar
Sociologist James Thomas will do one-year residency in New York City. University of Mississippi professor James M. Thomas is heading to New York City to continue his exploration into how white Southerners are making sense of race and racism. The associate professor of sociology is among 14 fellows selected by...
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
Oxford Eagle
The Coop named top rooftop bar
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
thelocalvoice.net
Clarksdale Man Arrested for Shoplifting Oxford Business and then Re-Arrested Two Days Later for Burglary of Same Business on West Jackson Avenue
The suspects were already gone from the scene but they were quickly identified as Brandon Miller (42 of Clarksdale, Mississippi) and Stacy Murphree (44 of Clarksdale, Mississippi). Warrants for both were issued at that time. On July 29, 2022, OPD officers took a commercial burglary report from the same business...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
Man arrested after shootout near Germantown High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 24-year-old Derrion Leonard is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Arthur Road, around the corner from […]
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
Opinion | All MLGW customers should benefit from whatever decision MGLW makes about TVA | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest public policy decisions in decades for Memphis and Shelby County is just around the corner. It’s the decision by Memphis Light Gas and Water Division whether to stop buying electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The issue has been debated back...
shelby-news.com
Germantown students help deliver baby
A handful of students fill their summer with meaningful internship experiences:. What did you do this summer? Meet four students who used their summer vacation to do complete incredible internships: Bridget Igadwa, Perry Pearson and Sara Folz. Over the summer, GMSD students went the extra-mile participating in internships to further...
