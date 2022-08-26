ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

September in Santa Monica Is All About Free Sunday Music

Cozy indoor concerts at McCabe's Guitar Shop, the sort of tuck-in, open-your-ears, open-your-heart happenings that feature a line-up of fantastic artists in an intimate setting, have been a sweet staple of the Santa Monica music scene for decades. But every so often McCabe's, which will celebrate its 65th anniversary in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
moneyinc.com

The 10 Richest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles in 2022

Every city has some areas that are expensive and other neighborhoods that are considered affordable. In most cases, the most expensive places to live are also the richest, as they are home to the highest earners. The residents’ high salaries are what enable people to live in the best areas, as they need a substantial income to cover the cost of paying a mortgage or rent plus other living costs. So, what are the richest neighborhoods in L.A? Here are the 10 richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles based on the median income of the residents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

KTLA 5 Morning News crew nails it

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The KTLA 5 Morning News staff and KTLA viewers showed off some of their favorite fingernail looks on Aug. 28, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Leimert Park Jazz Festival unites community

Leimert Park came out in full attendance to their Jazz Festival, with hours of jazz artists performing from start to finish. The festival took place at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on the upper deck of the parking lot. It saw tents galore, full of art, vendors, merchants and activities for members of the neighborhood and beyond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
flaunt.com

With a launch dinner in Downtown Los Angeles this week, YG & his ‘4Hunnid’ brand released Drop I.

With a launch dinner in Downtown Los Angeles this week, YG & his ‘4Hunnid’ brand released Drop I. The rapper - best known for his influential, industry respected, public loved, party-ready anthems and honest narratives depicting life in Compton; has proudly resurged the 4Hunnid brand with this latest drop. With pieces that include slogans giving the “true street definition” of a gangster. The 4Hunnid collection is embedded with YG and his personal narrative of Compton street culture, daily morals, and lifestyle that influence his music.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Agoura community mourning death of football player

A community is devastated after a 15-year-old boy died on Thursday.Freshman Carter Stone, who played football at Agoura High School, passed away from an undiagnosed heart tumor, his father Brian Stone announced in a Facebook post.The Agoura High football team announced Stone's death Saturday on Twitter.Carter Stone underwent arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder injury but after undergoing complications during the surgery, he was airlifted to Children's Hospital Los Angeles where doctors discovered a heart tumor related to an undiagnosed T-cell leukemia, Agoura head football coach Dustin Croick told the VC Star.Brian Stone said a memorial will be held soon to...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California

Days of triple-digital heat are in the forecast for Southern California. The sweltering heat wave will see temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend. Excessive heat watches go into effect Wednesday morning and continue through Sunday for Los Angeles Counties. An...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart already has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs. The prolific actor-comedian opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with naughty D and V-cake treats that are absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA

