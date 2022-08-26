ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH Lottery website temporarily shut down after cyber attack

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXYFd_0hWlCfSO00

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Lottery is saying today is not their lucky day, after their website experienced a cyber attack Friday morning.

A Lottery spokesperson says they’re aware of the attack and have taken the official New Hampshire Lottery website offline out of an abundance of caution. They’re working with a technical team to resolve the issue and are actively investigating the nature of the attack.

Lottery ticket sales in stores, however, have not been affected, according to officials.

“Our players’ security and integrity of our web platform is our primary concern,” a Lottery spokesperson said. “We have notified our players of this situation and we will continue to keep the public updated as we receive more information.”

No further information was made available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua

Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Boston#Twitter#Nh Lottery#The New Hampshire Lottery#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
WMUR.com

Man accused of stealing car in Hampton with woman and baby inside due in court Monday

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man accused of stealing a car in Hampton with a woman and infant inside is due in court Monday. David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, Maine, is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood on four felony charges. Those charges include two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Fight Involving Knife Injures 3 in Portsmouth, NH

Three people were injured during a fight late Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police found three people sitting on the railroad tracks near Cabot Street at McDonough Street, two of whom were injured. The group told officers about another individual in a nearby wooded area who also appeared to have been stabbed.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston Globe

N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify man killed in rollover crash on Route 1 in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Police have identified a man who was killed in a rollover crash in Chelsea over the weekend. Troopers responding to a rollover crash on the northbound side of Route 1 in the area of Route 16 around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday found a 2005 Nissan 350Z that had struck the median barrier and rolled over with two occupants inside, according to Massachusetts State Police.
CHELSEA, MA
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Car catches on fire after crash on Everett Turnpike

MERRIMACK, N.H. — The southbound right lane of the Everett Turnpike is closed Saturday night due to an accident, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said there was a car crash that resulted in a fire. The lane is closed at mile 14 in Merrimack. Police...
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Dozens of hospitality employers seek workers at Manchester job fair

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of employers seeking workers in the hospitality industry held a job fair Monday morning in Manchester. Some employers said they currently had more than three dozen openings they have struggled to fill, as the unemployment rate in New Hampshire sits at 2%. "The challenge right...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
117K+
Followers
124K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy