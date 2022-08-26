NH Lottery website temporarily shut down after cyber attack

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Lottery is saying today is not their lucky day, after their website experienced a cyber attack Friday morning.

A Lottery spokesperson says they’re aware of the attack and have taken the official New Hampshire Lottery website offline out of an abundance of caution. They’re working with a technical team to resolve the issue and are actively investigating the nature of the attack.

Lottery ticket sales in stores, however, have not been affected, according to officials.

“Our players’ security and integrity of our web platform is our primary concern,” a Lottery spokesperson said. “We have notified our players of this situation and we will continue to keep the public updated as we receive more information.”

No further information was made available.

