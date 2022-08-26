Read full article on original website
JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
CCSO offering $1K reward for person of interest in death investigation
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the agency is offering a $1,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest of a person of interest in a death investigation. Authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation […]
Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
Johnson City man sent to prison for 22 years in case judge called ‘a nightmare’
A federal judge called the acts of a Johnson City man a nightmare with cold, calculated threats before sentencing him to 22 years in prison. Ryan Dale Gross, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to posing as a 16-year-old on Snapchat and threatening a teenage girl in Illinois unless she sent him sexually suggestive photos.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured in Hamblen County
Police announced the arrest of a man who had previously been considered armed and dangerous.
New Warden appointed at Northeast Correctional Complex
A new warden has been named at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) in Mountain City. Brian Eller has been appointed to serve in the facility’s highest position, effective August 16. Eller succeeds former Warden Bert Boyd, who was promoted to Middle Region Correctional Administrator in July. “Brian’s tremendous commitment...
Johnson City police looking for suspect in Sunday morning shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown shooting investigation. The Johnson City Police Department says officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired in the area of Wonderland Lounge at 121 Spring Street. According to police, officers learned that an argument occurred […]
Food City supports Medal of Honor Convention
ABINGDON, Va. — Long recognized as a proud supporter of our nation’s veterans, Food City officials recently announced that the company is hosting a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. The campaign will begin August 31 and continue through September 9 in all Food...
Johnson City Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Neighbors With Firearm
A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Monday on felony charges associated with threats and display of a firearm. George Traver was arrested at a residence at 3211 Mayfield Drive following an investigation that revealed Traver threatened to kill two of his neighbors while pointing a gun in their direction. Traver is facing two counts of aggravated assault when he is arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Johnson City Man Arrested After Biting Victim Repeatedly
A Johnson City man is to be arraigned after he was arrested on domestic aggravated assault charges for hitting a victim in the head with a motorcycle helmet and biting the victim repeatedly. Police arrested James Henderson after responding to an address off Claude Simmons Road in regards to a Domestic Assault. Officers collected a detailed account from the victim, who stated he was confronted by Henderson at 1106 Miller Street and Henderson hit him in the head with a motorcycle helmet and then repeatedly bit the victim.
VA shares more details regarding surgery delays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% surgical capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the […]
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
Docs: Carter Co. person of interest faced prior theft, domestic assault charges
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court records show that Brandon Clay Carrier, a person of interest in a Carter County death investigation stemming from possible human remains found in a burned car on Tuesday, faced prior domestic assault charges and was released from jail in May after multiple probation violations. According to public records from Carter […]
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
Body found in woods behind Greeneville motel
A man's body was recovered from a wooded area behind a Days Inn motel in Greeneville this week, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
Southwest Virginia methamphetamine drug traffickers plead guilty to federal drug charges
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Southwest Virginia man who distributed methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia as part of a multi-member drug trafficking ring pled guilty last week to federal drug charges. Travis Nelson Farmer, 44, of Rural Retreat, pleaded guilty last Thursday...
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
