Johnson City, TN

WJHL

JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business

Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

CCSO offering $1K reward for person of interest in death investigation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the agency is offering a $1,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest of a person of interest in a death investigation. Authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
The Tomahawk

New Warden appointed at Northeast Correctional Complex

A new warden has been named at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) in Mountain City. Brian Eller has been appointed to serve in the facility’s highest position, effective August 16. Eller succeeds former Warden Bert Boyd, who was promoted to Middle Region Correctional Administrator in July. “Brian’s tremendous commitment...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City police looking for suspect in Sunday morning shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown shooting investigation. The Johnson City Police Department says officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired in the area of Wonderland Lounge at 121 Spring Street. According to police, officers learned that an argument occurred […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Food City supports Medal of Honor Convention

ABINGDON, Va. — Long recognized as a proud supporter of our nation’s veterans, Food City officials recently announced that the company is hosting a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. The campaign will begin August 31 and continue through September 9 in all Food...
ABINGDON, VA
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Neighbors With Firearm

A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Monday on felony charges associated with threats and display of a firearm. George Traver was arrested at a residence at 3211 Mayfield Drive following an investigation that revealed Traver threatened to kill two of his neighbors while pointing a gun in their direction. Traver is facing two counts of aggravated assault when he is arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Biting Victim Repeatedly

A Johnson City man is to be arraigned after he was arrested on domestic aggravated assault charges for hitting a victim in the head with a motorcycle helmet and biting the victim repeatedly. Police arrested James Henderson after responding to an address off Claude Simmons Road in regards to a Domestic Assault. Officers collected a detailed account from the victim, who stated he was confronted by Henderson at 1106 Miller Street and Henderson hit him in the head with a motorcycle helmet and then repeatedly bit the victim.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VA shares more details regarding surgery delays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% surgical capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvtf.org

Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit

As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
WATE

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

