ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 26

John Levendoski
3d ago

All you potential whistle blowers should speak out now before you are killed off. If your information is outed, and People are put away, killings go away.

Reply(1)
16
M R
1d ago

well when you have dirt on high ranking members of both parties, you should probably have armed security. he played the game. had dirt on Trump , the Clintons, etc. wonder which ones he was blackmailing...

Reply(2)
3
Related
Daily Mail

'Gaunt' Steven Hoffenberg spent his final days living quietly alone in Connecticut apartment where neighbors had no idea about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein or criminal past

Steven Hoffenberg lived out his final days quietly in a small apartment in rural Connecticut, keeping away from neighbors who had no idea about his criminal past or ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Hoffenberg, 77, was found dead inside his apartment on Tuesday night after a wellness check was requested by...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos' body was left in morgue for almost a MONTH after local funeral homes refused to take it and was eventually cremated 83 miles from his home

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos' body went unclaimed for three-and-a-half weeks, after local funeral homes refused to accept him while his family squabbled over his remains. Ramos, 18, murdered 19 children and two teachers in the small Texas town on May 24. Following the massacre, the town's two funeral homes -...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Jeffrey Epstein associate and one-time New York Post owner Steven Hoffenberg dies aged 77: Disgraced financier was found dead in his Connecticut bedroom a month after testing positive for Omicron

Steven Hoffenberg, one of Jeffrey Epstein's associates and the one-time owner of The New York Post, has died at the age of 77. Police were called to his Hoffenberg's home in Derby, Connecticut, yesterday by a concerned friend. They found Hoffenberg lying on the floor of his bedroom. The cause...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Hiker climbing Mount Washington with son collapses at summit and dies

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - A hiker from Canada who was climbing Mount Washington with his son collapsed at the summit Thursday afternoon and later died.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 46-year-old hiker, who lives in Quebec, was going up the 6,288-foot peak with his adult son. "They had completed the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and reached the Lake of the Clouds Hut," the department said in a statement. "Upon reaching the hut, the man began complaining of shortness of breath, but continued hiking slowly to the summit of Mt. Washington with his son."State park staff and Good Samaritans, including two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking, rushed to perform CPR and deploy a defibrillator but the man did not survive.Earlier in the summer, a man died after being found unconscious and not breathing on the mountain's Jewell Trail. Rescue groups carried his body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train. 
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids

A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

450K+
Followers
53K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy