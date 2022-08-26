ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

How to get Touch of Malice in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 map fragments (opens in new tab): How to get treasure maps. Destiny 2 Delicate Tomb (opens in new tab): Grab the new season exotic. Destiny 2 Cryptic Quatrains (opens in new tab): Solve the riddles. Destiny 2 Fortnite Armor (opens in new tab): Get it for free. Touch...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores

I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beginner#Video Game
Digital Trends

The best Warzone RA 225 loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is here, and it comes with a slew of new features, including the RA 225 SMG. This weapon is unlocked by reaching level 31 of the battle pass, but you don’t need to actually purchase anything to get your hands on this new firearm since it’s free. The RA 225 has made a great first impression, performing well at close to medium range. But how should you build it? And which Perks work best alongside the new SMG?
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

This Amazon-Bestselling Toy is the Dino/Car Mashup of Your Kid's Dreams

Kids love dinosaurs and they love cars, so if you have a kid that’s obsessed with one of these things — or even better, both! — prepare to flip their ever-lovin’ lid with the coolest toy on Amazon right now. It’s selling like hotcakes, and no wonder, because it combines two of the things kids find most fascinating. That’s right: it’s a dinosaur! It’s a car! It’s a remote-controlled marvel! (And it’s a thing that will definitely keep them safely occupied for a while, so that’s a win for parents too.) The Gizmovine Remote Control Dinotank looks super cool, but that’s just...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Why Drop’s new custom mechanical keyboard is such a big deal

Drop is launching a new keyboard for the first time in three years, and it’s an important one. The Sense75, which is available to pre-order starting today, is a 75% fully customizable board that seems destined for a slot in our roundup of the best keyboards you can buy.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best perks in Saints Row

The new Saints Row isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel or create a new genre we haven’t seen before. Rather, the goal is to put its own, unique spin on things. Most notably, it takes the modern third-person open-world genre and adds in its own brand of off-the-wall antics, plus a cast of distinct characters, to create its own flavor of mayhem. Aside from your traditional shooting, driving, and incredibly deep level of customization for your vehicles, weapons, and main character’s appearance, you also have a light RPG mechanic of equipping perks.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Digital Trends

Apple Arcade is getting Shovel Knight Dig and a Tom Hanks trivia game

Apple has announced that Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight Dig is coming to Apple Arcade next month. The service is getting another curious title in September too: a trivia game made by Tom Hanks. Shovel Knight Dig is a puzzle game in the same vein as last year’s excellent...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This excellent sci-fi RPG shows how kids absorb the politics around them

When I was a kid, I wasn’t exactly tuned into politics. I wrote it all off as boring adult stuff, focusing my attention on important things like games and edgy humor. What I didn’t realize at the time is how much the tense political climate happening in the late 1990s and 2000s was quietly shaping me. I may have been too young to full understand the War on Terror when it began, but many of my views would end up shaping around it. I formed an anti-war stance and a distrust of authority thanks to then president George W. Bush. Had I simply spent my teen years buying into American nationalism, there’s a chance my views could have looked very different today.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Immortality Video Review

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android. "Immortality is a thoroughly mesmerizing mystery and one of the most surprising video game stories I’ve played through this year. Its image-based search tool might make its actual investigating feel noticeably dumbed down compared to that of Her Story and Telling Lies, but the credibility of its faked film productions, the powerful performances of its cast, and its regularly confronting, David Lynchian discoveries kept me captivated for its nine-hour duration. Immortality might not live forever in my mind, but it's likely to linger there for quite a while yet."
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Smart lock buying guide

Smart locks may not be the sexiest piece of consumer tech on everyone’s mind, but they are one of the best for sheer convenience. Head out for a jog without a jangling key ring, easily provide access to guests, or double check that you locked your door from anywhere on the planet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The System Shock remake stays true to its ’90s roots

Even if you’ve never played System Shock, you’ve probably played something that was inspired by it. The 1994 classic has been hailed as an influential masterpiece that helped pave the way for emergent shooters like Bioshock. So, how do you go about remaking a game that’s been iterated on to the extent that this game has been? By staying true to the source.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hurry — This RTX 3080-powered Alienware gaming PC is over $900 off

Powerful and reliable gaming machines don’t come cheap, but there are opportunities to enjoy huge savings through gaming PC deals such as Dell’s $920 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. It’s yours for $1,900, which is still expensive, but much more affordable than its original price of $2,820. The gaming PC is worth every penny though, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer quickly, before the clearance sale ends.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy