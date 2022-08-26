Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October
It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to...
Digital Trends
T-Mobile adding a free year of Apple TV+ to its most expensive plans
T-Mobile today announced that it’s giving subscribers to its most expensive mobile plan a free subscription to Apple TV+, which normally costs $60 a year. Those who are subscribed to the Magenta Max plan — which costs $85 a month for a single line — will get Apple’s streaming service for free. If you’ve got T-Mobile’s Magenta plan, which costs $70 a month for one line, you’ll get six months of Apple TV+ for free.
Nothing Phone (1) review
It’s hard to break into the smartphone world. The likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei pretty much have the smartphone market on lock — and it takes a lot to convince potential customers that they should give a new brand a chance. That’s what OnePlus did back in 2013. Now, one of OnePlus’ co-founders is aiming to do it again with his new company, Nothing. Enter the Nothing Phone (1).
How crime fiction went global, embracing themes from decolonisation to climate change
Once seen as the purview of British and American writers, crime fiction is very much a global phenomenon. Fictional investigators such as Lisbeth Salander, Kurt Wallander and Jules Maigret are now perhaps as well known as Hercule Poirot, Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe. Crime fiction today is written, published, sold and read on all continents. In many countries, it ranks among the most popular forms of literature. It might not be an exaggeration to claim that crime fiction is the most global of literary genres. For English-language readers, however, the world of crime fiction was, until recently, limited to a few authors...
Digital Trends
Twitter Circle launches globally, but lots of us can’t add anyone yet
The bird app’s coveted Circle feature finally launched globally this week, but many users still can’t use it. On Tuesday, Twitter announced via a tweet that Twitter Circle (a feature that lets you tweet to just a chosen few), was finally available for all users on Android, iOS, and the web. But then, many of us quickly opened up our apps and checked online to try it out only to be met with a shiny new feature that apparently isn’t working properly right now.
Digital Trends
Twitter says it’s fixed Monday night’s service outage
UPDATE: Twitter says it’s resolved the issue that impacted its web-based service for around three hours on Monday evening. Many users around the world were unable to access the platform during the outage, though the mobile apps appeared to continue working without any issues. In a tweet posted at about 10:15 p.m. ET, the company said: “We’ve fixed this and Twitter for web should now be back to normal.”
Digital Trends
Rocksmith+ launches next week, and it’ll cost you at least $100 a year
Following a lengthy period of silence on the matter, Ubisoft has taken to Twitter to announce that Rocksmith+ is receiving a surprise PC release next Tuesday, September 6. The company states that a console release date for the game “will be available at a later time.”. Rocksmith+ was initially...
Digital Trends
Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen
Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
Digital Trends
Apple Arcade is getting Shovel Knight Dig and a Tom Hanks trivia game
Apple has announced that Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight Dig is coming to Apple Arcade next month. The service is getting another curious title in September too: a trivia game made by Tom Hanks. Shovel Knight Dig is a puzzle game in the same vein as last year’s excellent...
Digital Trends
This excellent sci-fi RPG shows how kids absorb the politics around them
When I was a kid, I wasn’t exactly tuned into politics. I wrote it all off as boring adult stuff, focusing my attention on important things like games and edgy humor. What I didn’t realize at the time is how much the tense political climate happening in the late 1990s and 2000s was quietly shaping me. I may have been too young to full understand the War on Terror when it began, but many of my views would end up shaping around it. I formed an anti-war stance and a distrust of authority thanks to then president George W. Bush. Had I simply spent my teen years buying into American nationalism, there’s a chance my views could have looked very different today.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#436)
Trying to solve Wordle #436 for August 29, 2022, and need some help?. Happy Monday, everyone! Let’s kick off the week with an easy Wordle win to feed that win streak. Let’s try to get this one in under three guesses to really stick it to your Wordle friends and family.
Digital Trends
I found an app that shows Apple how to fix the Apple Watch
I used to think watches weren’t for me. Why would I need a lump of metal strapped to my wrist when I could just use the position of the sun (or, you know, my iPhone) to tell the time of day like a real man? That is, until someone let me borrow their old Apple Watch.
Digital Trends
PUBG Mobile wins an MTV Video Music Award for its in-game Blackpink concert
Korean pop girl group Blackpink won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Metaverse Performance in PUBG Mobile. The category had over 320 million votes, according to MTV, and the group’s virtual concert, Blackpink: The Virtual, garnered the most votes. MTV introduced Best Metaverse Performance as a new category...
Digital Trends
The System Shock remake stays true to its ’90s roots
Even if you’ve never played System Shock, you’ve probably played something that was inspired by it. The 1994 classic has been hailed as an influential masterpiece that helped pave the way for emergent shooters like Bioshock. So, how do you go about remaking a game that’s been iterated on to the extent that this game has been? By staying true to the source.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra
It’s becoming clear that foldable smartphones are Samsung’s answer to the larger “phablets” of days gone by. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was arguably superseded by Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, and when the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived earlier this year looking even more like a Galaxy Note, the message was clear.
Digital Trends
Movie theater tickets going for just $3 on September 3
Movie theaters took a battering during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the last few months have seen audiences starting to return, right now theaters are in a tough period again, with few blockbusters hitting screens and customers’ tightening budgets making streaming services a more attractive option.
Digital Trends
The Surface Pro 7 Plus with type cover and pen is $330 off right now
A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to catch a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $800 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $330 from its regular price of $1,130. It even comes with a free Type Cover and Pen as well as six free months of security software, which is an additional $30 savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are betting big on mobile, and for good reason
Sony surprised PlayStation fans August 29 when it acquired Savage Game Studios, a mobile game developer. As part of this announcement, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst unveiled the company’s new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that “will operate independently from our console development and focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP.” The news comes in the wake of the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition’s launch and Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition that will also bring Candy Crush developer King and Blizzard mobile games into Xbox Game Studios. It’s clear that the big console players are investing more than ever in mobile.
