UConn football season opener vs. Utah State: Time, TV info, betting line

Jim Mora stood on the sideline at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a UCLA blue and gold baseball cap under the headphones on his head and a play sheet in his hand. It was Nov. 18, 2017, and the Bruins were about to lose, 28-23, for the third consecutive time to their crosstown rival USC.

At 9:30 a.m. the next morning, Mora was fired.

One thousand, seven hundred forty-three days later – on Saturday – Mora will return to the sidelines.

The shade of blue will be a bit darker and the expectations not as high, but the significance nearly the same.

It’s a fresh start for Mora, but even more so for UConn. The Huskies have made an unhappy home near the bottom of the rankings in almost every FBS statistic over the last several years and compiled a putrid 10-50 record since their last four-plus win season in 2015.

When Mora was hired on Nov. 11, 2021, almost four years after UCLA cut ties, there were signs of life in Storrs. The program excited its loyal fan base as it signed transfers and recruits while branding this season the start of the “Husky Revolution.” Energy was the key word throughout camp.

A large collective of players gathered for summer workouts before camp began, eager to impress the almost completely new coaching staff and “desperate to win,” as Mora put it on Aug. 9.

Now, that energy has translated into excitement for Saturday’s season-opener at Utah State.

What the coaches are saying:

Jim Mora, UConn Head Coach: “We’re excited to face a very, very good Utah State team. One of the top offenses in the country, certainly one of the top teams in the country. They play solid defense, they’re very well coached. Offensively, they like to go fast. They go to high tempo, they spread the field. They’re very balanced, they run it well. They talk well on defense, they’re aggressive, they come after you, they bring pressure. They have a lot of confidence in their ability to play their scheme and adjust so they’ll do some things sometimes that are not necessarily ordinary, and it can force you into some difficult decisions. We’re gonna have to play our best and our objective is to go out there to Utah and compete. Every single play like it’s the last play we’ll ever play.”

Nick Charlton, UConn Offensive Coordinator: “I think when you look at what they do – I’ve got a lot of respect for their program, No. 1 – but defensively they bring a lot of pressure, a lot of movement. They’re very physical up front, they bring a lot of guys back and they’re pretty new, but they got some really, really good players. We know they’re going to be aggressive with us. We know that. We’ve been preparing like that, because I think that matches what we need to do and you can’t make it easy. Can’t make it easy.”

Dalton Hilliard, UConn Defensive Backs Coach: “The big thing that we’re focused on is the journey and just what we have to do every day to get better and prepare ourselves for a great competition against a great opponent at the end of the day. I’m excited about what these guys have done. They’re taking a lot of discipline, a lot of a lot of ownership in their preparation. So we can only hope that that continues in these next couple of days and then we’ll take the field on Saturday.”

Blake Anderson, Utah State Head Coach: “UConn presents some problems because we don’t really know what to expect. I’ve been asked several times: ‘How do you prepare for a team with a new head coach, new coordinators, really no film to go off of?’ And that is a real problem. We don’t really know what to expect. We’re gonna have to adjust very quickly. We’ve talked all week about just controlling what we can control, which is us.”

