Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
Junior Achievement of Oklahoma receives largest single donation in organization's history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Junior Achievement of Oklahoma announced Monday that it has received a $900,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation is the largest gift from a single donor in the organization's 103 year history. It's part of the total of $38.8 million donated to Junior Achievement USA.
Oklahoma's new 'Care for Kids' campaign offers $1000 incentive to child care professionals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professionals in Oklahoma is high, and the state is now funding an initiative to boost employment in the industry. The Care for Kids campaign is working to combat the child care worker shortage by offering a $1,000 employment incentive to licensed child care professionals.
Oklahoma health experts expect increase in COVID-19 cases this fall
TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures begin to drop, health experts expect COVID-19 cases to climb. "We would expect to see a slight increase in the number of cases over the next few weeks or even over the next month, especially because school is back in session, people are getting back together," explained state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
Raising Oklahoma: Take the Frustration out of Homework
Getting kids on board with homework can be difficult, but a few simple tricks can keep them on task and keep your home peaceful. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can make homework time more pleasant. You can check out...
Oklahoma inmate featured in Netflix docuseries The Innocent Man not getting out of prison
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma inmate featured on the Netflix docuseries The Innocent Man will not be getting out of prison. The Oklahoma Court of Appeals reinstated Tommy Ward's murder conviction on Friday. He was found guilty in the 1984 Ada case. The victim, Donna Haraway, disappeared from...
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
