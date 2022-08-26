ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Agartha back on track with Fairy Bridge success

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mw64t_0hWlBVXn00

Agartha returned to winning form as she fended off all challengers in the Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary.

Successful in Group Two and Three company and placed at the highest level for Joseph O’Brien last year, Agartha was on a retrieval mission after disappointing in the Belmont Oaks at the American venue last month.

Dropped to an extended seven furlongs and sent off the 6-4 favourite for this Group Three contest, Declan McDonogh was positive from the off and while stablemate Night Of Romance tried to mount a late challenge, Agartha was a length too good.

Spring Feeling was a further two and a quarter lengths back in third, with Paddy Power chopping the filly to 16-1 from 25s for next month’s Matron Stakes.

McDonagh said: “She deserved to get her head in front this year. They thought the style of training in America didn’t suit her and when she came home, Pat McCabe, who rides her out, and I thought she was back working really well and we were proved right.

“She was lugging out off the fence and was pulling up a bit in the straight, but it is a good confidence booster. She loves Leopardstown and maybe she’ll go to the Matron or something like that now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOSy2_0hWlBVXn00
Tees Spirit secured a famous Epsom success in June (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

British raider Tees Spirit got the best of a thrilling finish to the Listed Abergwaun Stakes.

Winner of the Dash at Epsom back in June, Tees Spirit was notching up a fifth win this term for trainer Adrian Nicholls and jockey Barry McHugh.

The 16-5 chance raced down the middle of the track and while he held an early lead, it looked as though he had been edged out on the line, with Erosandpsyche and Moss Tucker both featuring in the photo.

However, the judge quickly called Tees Spirit the winner – with just two noses between the three horses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKUPC_0hWlBVXn00
Aidan O’Brien has bigger targets in mind for Library (Donall Farmer/PA) (PA Wire)

Library (evens favourite) could be heading to Irish Champions Weekend after opening her account in the Camas Park Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

Placed at Leopardstown on her first two outings, Library came home a comfortable three-and-a-half-length winner in the hands of Seamie Heffernan.

Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “The last day she got hung up on the pace early and Seamie gave her a lovely ride today. The plan was to get a lead and when they were going slowly, he let her dawdle to the front and she had a lovely breather around the bend before kicking.

“I’m delighted with her and she has a little bit of class. We’ll look for a stakes race now, she is a lovely mover and handles that good ground very well.

“A race like the Ingabelle Stakes during Champions Weekend would suit lovely.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fallon: Baaeed has everything needed to win the Arc

Kieren Fallon would not want to be on any horse other than Baaeed should he run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – but has sounded a note of caution regarding the chance of William Haggas’ superstar if indeed he heads to Paris. Baaeed, officially rated...
SPORTS
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Newmarket run opens up possible choices for Eddie’s Boy

Connections of Eddie’s Boy have plenty of options open to them after Archie Watson’s two-year-old proved he stayed six furlongs when third at Newmarket on Saturday. Campaigned exclusively at five furlongs, with highlights including placing in a red-hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and landing the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, he switched up in distance to be beaten a length and a half by Amichi in another sales event.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Seamie Heffernan
newschain

‘Remarkably talented’ State Of Rest heads for retirement

Joseph O’Brien paid tribute to multiple Group One winner State Of Rest after the colt’s retirement was announced on Tuesday. The four-year-old made international waves in the second half of last year, landing the Grade One Saratoga Derby in August before making the trip to Australia for the Cox Plate – the country’s premier weight-for-age contest.
WORLD
newschain

DNA from remains found in medieval well ‘shines new light on Jewish history’

DNA from human remains found in a medieval well suggests they belonged to Ashkenazi Jews who fell victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century. In 2004 archaeological excavations in central Norwich uncovered a medieval well containing the remains of at least 17 people, mostly children. Researchers analysed DNA from...
SCIENCE
newschain

Cox so proud of Beverley Bullet hero Tis Marvellous

Clive Cox has spoken of his pride and the “huge satisfaction” Tis Marvellous provided when landing the Beverley Bullet for the second year in a row. The eight-year-old broke the Westwood five-furlong track record when blitzing his way to victory in the Listed contest in 2021 and showed the fire still burns brightly when repeating the dose 12 months later.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coolmore Stud#American#Paddy Power#Matron Stakes#British
newschain

Lauren Hemp wants England’s Euro 2022 success to pave way for next generation

Lauren Hemp hopes England’s Euro 2022 success sparks a significant growth of the sport and future players have an easier path into the professional game. Hemp had to leave her home town of Norwich aged just 16 in search of competitive football and got her reward six years later when she started every game as Sarina Wiegman’s side become the first England men’s or women’s team since 1966 to win a major tournament.
UEFA
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Internationalangel could be set for Breeders’ Cup adventure

A trip to the Breeders’ Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
ANIMALS
newschain

Meghan says she was only ‘treated like a black woman’ after dating Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has told how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating the Duke of Sussex. Meghan, in conversation with pop superstar Mariah Carey for her Spotify podcast, said her relationship with Harry led to more focus on her race than before.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Wolves announce death of former boss Sammy Chung

Former Wolves manager Sammy Chung has died at the age of 90. Born to an English mother and Chinese father, Chung became the second Anglo-Chinese professional footballer in the country. He made more than 300 appearances for Reading, Norwich and Watford as a wing-half or centre-forward between 1953 and 1965,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists

Ireland would need to hold discussions with the UK ahead of making any move to restrict Russian tourists entering the country, a senior minister has said. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Common Travel Area (CTA) across the UK and Ireland meant Dublin would have to speak to London prior to tightening rules on Russian visas.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy