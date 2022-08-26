Read full article on original website
Mother of 5 is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage
Dr. Dass says Lari Brisco was one of three people who Detroit police say a shooter randomly decided to kill Sunday morning. She worked at her Oak Park Practice as a medical receptionist.
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago.
Detroit police arrest suspected gunman in 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the...
Detroit police launch urgent hunt for man suspected of killing at least THREE people by randomly firing at strangers on the street just after dawn
At least four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly two-hour-and-a-half period on Sunday morning in Detroit. Police were still searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Detroit News
How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect
Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
WNEM
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
fox2detroit.com
Man walking dog survives random shooter in Detroit
John Palik was taking his dog for a walk in Detroit on Sunday morning when a man shooting random people opened fire. Both Palik and his pet were shot.
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said. The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.
Mom credits DNA, detective with getting daughter's alleged rapist behind bars
"We wouldn't have found out who did it without the DNA," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was lured off her bicycle in Ypsilanti, kidnapped, and raped.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man shoots at employee claims food order was wrong at Hollywood Coney Island
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a man who shot at a restaurant staff member behind bulletproof glass because he allegedly had the wrong food order. The incident happened on Saturday, August 13 at 10:12 p.m. at the Hollywood Coney Island on Grand River....
Young Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake while trying to swim to floating platform with friends
A young Indiana man is dead after drowning while swimming with two friends in Oakland County Sunday evening. Joshua Auxier of Fountain City, Indiana, was pulled from the water of Sears Lake in Milford Township.
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
