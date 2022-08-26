One dead in suspected wrong way DUI crash on SR-52 in Kearny Mesa

One driver died and another was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after wrong-way crash on State Route 52 in Kearny Mesa early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. on SR-52 east of Interstate 805, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.

The driver of a gray Chevrolet pickup truck was headed east in the westbound freeway lanes, he said.

It collided with a red Honda headed west in the fast lane, Matias said.

The Honda driver, a 49-year-old El Cajon man, died at the scene.

The pickup driver, a 23-year-old San Diego woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, he said.

Her name was not immediately released.

The crash and ensuing investigation led authorities to shut down multiple freeway lanes, but all were reopened by 8 a.m., Matias said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .