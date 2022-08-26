ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Did You Know There's An Extinct Volcano In Texas You Can Visit?

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sR89f_0hWl9d2u00
Photo: Getty Images

"If I were giving a tour for aliens from another planet that came to Austin and I could make three stops in Austin, I would show him Mount Bonnell, I would show him Barton Springs and I would show him Pilot Knob."

That's what geologist Chock Woodruff has to say about hidden gem Pilot Knob.

Pilot Knob is an extinct volcano in southeast Austin. It's located near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and McKinney Falls State Park, according to KXAN . While at first glance it might look like a stretch of hills, it was once an active body of magma. It was active in its prime about 144 million to 66 million years ago in the Cretaceous Period, which ended with the extinction of dinosaurs .

At that time, what we know as Austin now would have been underwater. Pilot Knob mirrored a tropical island, rising above sea level surrounded by a reef.

Woodruff teaches an engineering geology course every summer at the University of Texas at Austin where he takes his students to visit the historic site. "It allows them to visualize this ancient geologic feature that you don’t just have everywhere. I’m proud of it. I think it’s great," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Extinction#Engineering Geology#Kxan#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy