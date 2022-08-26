Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Arizona judge slaps down Finchem, Gosar over defamation suit
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered three Republicans, including secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, to pay $75,000 in attorney fees for filing a defamation suit against a former Democratic lawmaker “primarily for purposes of harassment.” The Republicans filed the lawsuit last year against former Democratic state Rep. Charlene Fernandez after she called for an investigation of their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge dismissed the lawsuit in April, saying Fernandez’s request was protected by the First Amendment’s rights to free speech and to petition the government. The lawsuit was “groundless and not made in good faith,” Yuma County Judge Pro Tem Levi Gunderson ruled on Monday, adding that it appeared to have been “written for an audience other than the assigned trial court judge.” Gunderson said legal filings by the Republicans made irrelevant references to open borders and Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Adviser to LaFata Contract Services on Its Merger with Anser Advisory
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as financial adviser to LaFata Contract Services (LaFata), a portfolio company of IMB Partners, on its merger with Anser Advisory, a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. Founded in 2001 by Mike LaFata, LaFata is an established provider of project management and construction management services to gas and electric utilities in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005821/en/ The merger of LaFata and Anser Advisory’s existing Energy business line creates a leading national utility services company that serves clients on both coasts and has the opportunity to further serve clients across the country in grid modernization, resiliency, and clean energy transitions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
