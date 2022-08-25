ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
ECONOMY
WCNC

Taking a look into North Carolina statute 163-274

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal appeals court blocked a North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting State Attorney General Josh Stein for his 2020 campaign ad for the alleged violation of a rarely used libel law. Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent, cited North Carolina Statute 163-274 because of a political ad...
POLITICS
WCNC

NC beaches are seeing a surge of visitors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina beaches seeing a surge of visitors. Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending is up...
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Coping with a Cop Shortage

KTVB's Morgan Romero takes a deep dive into Idaho law enforcement's staffing shortages. How different departments are coping, along with what needs to change.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy