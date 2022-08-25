Read full article on original website
Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
WCNC
Taking a look into North Carolina statute 163-274
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal appeals court blocked a North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting State Attorney General Josh Stein for his 2020 campaign ad for the alleged violation of a rarely used libel law. Jim O'Neill, Stein's opponent, cited North Carolina Statute 163-274 because of a political ad...
NC beaches are seeing a surge of visitors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina beaches seeing a surge of visitors. Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending is up...
North Carolina schools fighting learning loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be three or four years before students get back on track after two years of COVID-19 disrupting their classrooms. The pandemic forced many kids to transition to virtual learning, causing students to struggle in the classroom. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
WCNC
Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
WCNC
Coping with a Cop Shortage
KTVB's Morgan Romero takes a deep dive into Idaho law enforcement's staffing shortages. How different departments are coping, along with what needs to change.
'Provide the tool to spot the problem' | Artificial intelligence technology working to improve school safety
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — School safety is a top priority as students head back into the classroom. New technology is helping to provide an added layer of protection by spotting a potential threat before it's too late. Iterate Studios created the technology more than a year ago mainly for...
