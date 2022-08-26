Read full article on original website
$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
Kansas Prep Zone: Highland Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a very tough go around for Highland Park over the last several years. The last time the team won a game was 2014, or 64 games ago. While that seems daunting, this team is hungry and can feel that streak breaking come this Friday.
Kansas regulators approve electric line from Wolf Creek to substation in Southwest Missouri
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State regulators approved the construction of an electric line between Wolf Creek and Blackberry Substation, a power plant near Joplin, Missouri. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, the company contracted to build the line, says increasing the transmission capability will reduce energy congestion across Kansas and ultimately lower costs for everybody. You can read its outline here.
Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
Overland Park ranked 88th best housing market in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been found to have the 88th best housing market in the United States. With the value of a home up about 21% in the past year and mortgage rates have almost doubled, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
K-State STEM research could have large impacts on Kansas, Missouri
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study by researchers at Kansas State University could have a large impact on the STEM field in Kansas and Missouri. Kansas State University says education researchers from Kansas and Missouri have collaborated on a National Science Foundation-funded project that may have important impacts on the economic growth of their states.
Treasurer to discuss barriers to quality housing at Kansas Housing Conference
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Treasurer Lynn Rogers will discuss key barriers to quality housing in the Sunflower State at the Kansas Housing Conference. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Tuesday, Aug. 30, he will attend the Kansas Housing Conference in Wichita and discuss the lack of housing stock, the challenges builders face, the barriers to young people entering the housing market and how to help seniors stay in their communities.
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
City manager candidates prepare for interviews Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday marks the first round of interviews with the four candidates for the Topeka City Manager job. As reported earlier, the four finalists are Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade and Abbe Yacoben. The candidates will go through two private interview panels Tuesday. The first will...
Washburn University names new dean of students to start in September
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new dean of students will start her official duties in September as the new school year gets underway. Washburn University says Dr. Teresa L. Clounch has been named as the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. She will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.
Topeka man sent to hospital after box truck backs into pickup in KTAG lane
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a box truck backed into his pickup in the KTAG lane in Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike Plaza 202 in Lawrence with reports of an injury accident.
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Memorial services for late Bob Archer set for Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services for late City and County Commissioner Bob Archer have been set for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home says Robert E. Archer, 75, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, with his family by his side after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren, as well as a soon-to-be-born grandson.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
Mo. man recovers in hospital after hit by patrol vehicle during chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who attempted to outrun police in Kansas City remains in the hospital after he hit a truck, attempted to run from his disabled vehicle and was hit by a law enforcement vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies helped capture a hospital employee and patient reported missing Monday morning from a state psychiatric hospital. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III. Law enforcement found...
Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field
SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.
Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker is no stranger to struggles with one’s mental health. So now, he’s using his life experiences to help kids who may be in similar situations. ”I’ve seen just through my own personal experience, how important having your mental...
